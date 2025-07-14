Unveiling The Origins of Horror: Halloween Horror Nights 34’s First Spine-Chilling Scare Zone

The first scare zone for this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando has been revealed.

Halloween Horror Nights will illuminate The Origins of Horror with the first scare zone announced for this year’s event at Universal Orlando.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando has already announced all of the original haunted houses and most of the IP houses for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights – so now it’s time to find out what the scare zones will be!

The event’s official X account

Here, you’ll enter a decaying conservatory of twisted vines where artists carve tributes to Halloween Horror Nights 34. You’ll encounter monstrous crows, gargoyles and more.

Get Your HHN Swag Ahead of Time:

While Halloween Horror Nights doesn’t officially kick off until August 29th, merchandise for all of the IP-based houses is already available, such as Jason Un1v3rse Fallout .

. Some of these items, in addition to a “Never Go Alone" collection, are available online from the Universal Orlando online store

You can learn more about Halloween Horror Nights Orlando, including ticket options, here