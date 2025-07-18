Universal Orlando Debuts New Term Alongside New Offerings Coming to Halloween Horror Nights This Year

It's a marked difference from the "Scare Zone" terminology we all know and love.

Universal Orlando has announced two new “street experiences" for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event, leading fans to wonder more about what a “street experience" entails as opposed to their announced theme.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando has announced two new street experiences for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida.

The new Mel’s DIE-In Zombies and Club Horror were revealed, as well as the term “street experiences" - inviting guests to brave them as they take horror to new heights with zombie carhops, undead DJs, and more.

It seems that Universal has made it a point to call them “street experiences" as opposed to “Scare Zones" in their announcement, leading that it might entail something different than what guests might expect from a usual “Scare Zone" - which is largely set pieces and scare-actors running around, sometimes with some stage/show elements in past events.

“Street Experience" could also mean something like we’ve seen during regular daytime hours at the park, but with a Halloween Horror Nights spin. Immediately, we think of the dance parties that have taken place in front of Mel’s Drive-In and on New York Street, and even the popular M3GAN dancers.

Either way, additional details have been promised regarding these new experiences in the future, and there isn’t much time left before the event starts later next month.

Brave all-new street experiences that take the horror to new heights — featuring zombie carhops, undead DJs and more. Details coming soon. pic.twitter.com/aHST6ns4H5 — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) July 18, 2025