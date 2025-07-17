A Radioactive Twist on the Roaring 20s Comes to Halloween Horror Nights 34

This really fun-sounding scare zone brings mutated monsters into the world of the Roaring 20s.

Universal Orlando’s week of Halloween Horror Nights scare zone announcements continues with the reveal of an awesome-looking zone themed around the Roaring 20s.

What’s Happening:

The fourth scare zone announced for Halloween Horror Nights 34 at Universal Studios Florida is set to bring a radioactive twist to an iconic decade.

Mutations: Toxic Twenties lets guests step into a 1920s neighborhood, where a BuzzCon truck with radioactive cargo crashes into a mobster getaway car, sending the city into toxic pandemonium.

This scare zone brings to mind a very similarly themed Gore-ing 20s scare zone at Knott’s Scary Farm

