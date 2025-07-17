A Radioactive Twist on the Roaring 20s Comes to Halloween Horror Nights 34
This really fun-sounding scare zone brings mutated monsters into the world of the Roaring 20s.
Universal Orlando’s week of Halloween Horror Nights scare zone announcements continues with the reveal of an awesome-looking zone themed around the Roaring 20s.
What’s Happening:
- The fourth scare zone announced for Halloween Horror Nights 34 at Universal Studios Florida is set to bring a radioactive twist to an iconic decade.
- Mutations: Toxic Twenties lets guests step into a 1920s neighborhood, where a BuzzCon truck with radioactive cargo crashes into a mobster getaway car, sending the city into toxic pandemonium.
- This scare zone brings to mind a very similarly themed Gore-ing 20s scare zone at Knott’s Scary Farm, and its accompanying haunted house, Room 13.
- Other scare zones revealed so far for Halloween Horror Nights 34 are:
- The five original haunted houses announced for this year’s event are:
- They’re joined by four IP-based houses:
- Usually, there are 10 haunted houses at the event, so this leaves just 1 yet to be announced – which will most likely be IP-based.
- Halloween Horror Nights takes place August 29th through November 2nd, 2025 at Universal Studios Florida.
Get Your HHN Swag Ahead of Time:
- While Halloween Horror Nights doesn’t officially kick off until August 29th, merchandise for all of the IP-based houses is already available, such as Jason Un1v3rse and Fallout.
- Some of these items, in addition to a “Never Go Alone" collection, are available online from the Universal Orlando online store.
- You can learn more about Halloween Horror Nights Orlando, including ticket options, here.
