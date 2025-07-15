Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition Coming to The Franklin Institute in 2026

The groundbreaking new exhibition delivers an immersive look inside the epic world of Universal Theme Parks.

Universal Destinations & Experiences is partnering with The Franklin Institute to open a new exhibit that will deliver an immersive look inside the epic world of Universal theme parks.

What’s Happening:

The groundbreaking new exhibit will feature eight themed galleries across 18,000 square feet, with 25 interactive experiences and over 100 original artifacts.

These experiences and artifacts are inspired by and come from fan-favorite attractions, including Jurassic World , How to Train Your Dragon , Universal Monsters, and more.

, , Universal Monsters, and more. Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition will celebrate the company’s rich history of bringing iconic franchises to life in unique and creative ways.

From the humble beginnings of the Studio Tour to the technological advancements of Epic Universe, this exhibit will cover that and everything in-between.

Guests will explore the artistry, creativity, and technology behind animatronics, robotics, ride design, costuming, and special effects.

The galleries will delve into the creative world of storyboard artists, animators, game designers, visual effects artists, and prop masters for a rare glimpse into the universe of innovation driven by talented teams that push the boundaries of themed entertainment and shape the future of epic experiences.

Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition, created in collaboration with creative design firm MDSX, will open at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia on February 14th, 2026, and run through September 7th, 2026.

You can join the pre-sale waitlist for the exhibition at The Franklin Institute’s website

Exhibition Highlights:

Step into the Action: A fully immersive experience that puts you inside the magic of Universal’s greatest attractions.

Unleash Your Inner Creator: Build coasters, design monster masks, and program animated ﬁgures using real theme park tools and technology.

Get Up Close with the Icons: View ride vehicles, props, and more from fan favorite attractions like Jurassic World and Universal Monsters.

See the Stars: Pose with costumes of your favorite characters like Toothless, Po, Tigress, and Gingy from Universal's live shows.

Explore the Tech Behind the Thrills: Discover the science, storytelling, and eﬀects that power the parks.

Strike a Pose: Snap photos with real props and themed environments.

What They’re Saying:

Larry Dubinski, President and CEO of the Franklin Institute: "Hosting the world premiere of an exhibition of this caliber in 2026, during what will be a monumental year for the nation, is extraordinary. We're proud to add Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition to the already impressive lineup of major events happening during the 2026 semi-quincentennial in Philadelphia."

Abby Bysshe, Chief Experience and Strategy Officer at The Franklin Institute: "The Franklin Institute is thrilled to present Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition in partnership with Universal Destinations & Experiences, a trailblazer in the themed entertainment industry. This first-of-its-kind exhibition is an immersive showcase of the innovation and imagination behind theme park creation and demonstrates our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences with global audience appeal."

“The Franklin Institute is thrilled to present Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition in partnership with Universal Destinations & Experiences, a trailblazer in the themed entertainment industry. This first-of-its-kind exhibition is an immersive showcase of the innovation and imagination behind theme park creation and demonstrates our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences with global audience appeal." Gerald Raines, Senior Vice President, Global Location Based Entertainment & Licensing, Universal Destinations & Experiences: “At Universal, we are known for creating mind-blowing attractions and experiences that shatter guest expectations, and for those wondering how we do it, this engaging exhibit offers an in-depth look that celebrates the talents of our team. We’re proud to partner with The Franklin Institute to share the innovation, artistry, and technical expertise we use to bring beloved stories and characters to life for the millions of guests visiting our destinations each year."