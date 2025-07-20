A New Experience Brings A New Attraction Poster to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom

Great. Now the music is stuck in my head again.

With the debut of a new entertainment offering at Walt Disney World, of course there are some new posters to see as you walk into the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Tonight (July 20th, 2026) marks the official debut of a brand new nighttime parade at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

The parade, Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away

As such, guests can now see a new attraction poster for the new entertainment offering as they enter the park, alongside all the others in the tunnels under the Main Street Railroad Station.

The new poster showcases many of the characters that guests will see in the new parade, including the Blue Fairy from Pinocchio, Moana, Elsa, Peter Pan, Cinderella, and Miguel from Coco.

Though tonight marks the official debut of the new parade, guests visiting the park over the weekend have been treated to surprise performances.

On Friday, July 18th, the parade made its way down Main Street USA for the first time in front of guests, revealing the spectacular new floats and illuminated wonder to all those in attendance that evening, as well as the new (and throwback) music that the parade marches along to.

You can check out the experience that night in our video below.

If you’d like to see the new parade for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel