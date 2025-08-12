New Treats, Merchandise and Returning Favorites: Find Out What Awaits at Oogie Boogie Bash for 2025
With the first event night taking place in less than a week, let's see what you can expect during this year's Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.
More details about all of the returning favorites for this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure have been revealed – including some excellent new merchandise.
What’s Happening:
- The popular Oogie Boogie Bash after-hours event is returning to Disney California Adventure this Halloween season, with the first event taking place in less than a week on Sunday, August 17th.
- Guests with admission to the party can get access to the park as early as 3:00 p.m., which is three hours before the event begins.
- You can also enjoy complimentary downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos captured during the party.
- 12 Treat Trails will be available throughout Oogie Boogie Bash, for all attendees to get their hands on some delicious candy and see the most villainous villains.
- In addition to returning tricksters like Ernesto de la Cruz and Minnie, Clarabelle and Daisy as the Sanderson Sisters, this year will likely see the debut of an Incredible new villain.
- The Headless Horseman, Jack Skellington, happy haunts from The Haunted Mansion and more take to the streets of California Adventure during the Frightfully Fun Parade – which will perform at 7:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. on party nights.
- Bookable for an additional fee, the Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party includes preferred seating for the Frightfully Fun Parade, delectable treats, beverages and a collectible enamel pin.
- Villains Grove returns to the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, offering a walkthrough of surreal scenescapes inspired by iconic Disney Villains. Mystical lights, sights and sounds immerse you in the auras of Dr. Facilier, Frollo, Scar and other best-loved baddies.
- Special food items will be available exclusively during Oogie Boogie Bash, including:
- Loaded Buffalo Chicken Fries at Flo’s V8 Cafe
- Carolina Loaded Tenders at Flo’s V8 Cafe
- Chili-Cheese Fries at Award Wieners
- Ube Hot Chocolate with Vanilla Vodka at Cozy Cone Motel
- The new Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Mayor Sipper is also available for purchase at various locations, while supplies last:
- Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta
- Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park
- Corn Dog Castle
- Fairfax Market
- Mortimers Market
- Paradise Garden Grill
- Smokejumpers Grill
- Select vending carts
- And of course, there will be plenty of Oogie Boogie Bash event exclusive merchandise, including a crossbody bag, Minnie Mouse ear headband and Spirit Jersey.
- You can pick these items up at Elias & Co., Gone Hollywood and Seaside Souvenirs, while supplies last.
Last Year at Oogie Boogie Bash:
- Last year’s event saw the debut of two new villains, as has become tradition for the event – Hades from Hercules and Dr. Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb.
- Agatha Harkness also got a new costume, inspired by her Disney+ series, Agatha All Along.
- Be sure to peruse our Oogie Boogie Bash tag for all our coverage from previous years’ events.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- 170,000th Disney Wish Recipient Gets the Ultimate Backstage Pass to Imagineering
- It’s Lemon! Mobile Ordering Returning to Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats on Pixar Pier
- Disney Jr. Let’s Play Takes Over Disney California Adventure – Full Coverage
- New Location for Judge Doom Set Up for Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure
- Vertical Construction Begins on Avengers Campus Expansion at Disney California Adventure
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com