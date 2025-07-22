Pixar Character Teased as New Villain for 2025 Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland

A green smoke-filled teaser hints at the Incredibles villain making his first-ever Disney Parks meet-and-greet appearance at this year’s Halloween event.

Disneyland’s after-hours Halloween Time event Oogie Boogie Bash is famous for giving Disney fans the ability to meet their favorite villains, and this year promises to be… Incredible… with a new meet and greet teased.

That’s Truly… Incredible – Syndrome May Be Coming to Oogie Boogie Bash:

The Disneyland Resort took to Instagram to tease a new villain

In the video, a green smoky mist is cleared by a heroic-looking cuff that falls on the ground.

Fans of Pixar’s The Incredibles will recognize this as one of Syndrome’s utility gauntlets.

will recognize this as one of Syndrome’s utility gauntlets. Surprisingly, Syndrome has never made a meet-and-greet appearance in Disney Parks, although he has appeared in Disney on Ice arena shows.

Oogie Boogie Bash tickets are still available for select dates. Visit the official website Mouse Fan Travel

Will more new villains materialize at the event? Stay tuned to find out!

Previous Oogie Boogie Bash Villains Debuts: