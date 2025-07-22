Pixar Character Teased as New Villain for 2025 Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland
A green smoke-filled teaser hints at the Incredibles villain making his first-ever Disney Parks meet-and-greet appearance at this year’s Halloween event.
Disneyland’s after-hours Halloween Time event Oogie Boogie Bash is famous for giving Disney fans the ability to meet their favorite villains, and this year promises to be… Incredible… with a new meet and greet teased.
That’s Truly… Incredible – Syndrome May Be Coming to Oogie Boogie Bash:
- The Disneyland Resort took to Instagram to tease a new villain making their Oogie Boogie Bash debut.
- In the video, a green smoky mist is cleared by a heroic-looking cuff that falls on the ground.
- Fans of Pixar’s The Incredibles will recognize this as one of Syndrome’s utility gauntlets.
- Surprisingly, Syndrome has never made a meet-and-greet appearance in Disney Parks, although he has appeared in Disney on Ice arena shows.
Previous Oogie Boogie Bash Villains Debuts:
- 2024 - Dr. Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb and Hades from Hercules were joined by Agatha Harkness in her new Agatha All Along costume.
- 2023 - Judge Doom from Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Yokai from Big Hero 6 visited the party for the first time.
- 2022 - Bruno from Encanto (not a villain but we don’t talk about that) and Ernesto de la Cruz from Coco brought musical mischief to the bash. Plus, Minnie, Daisy, and Clarabelle dressed as The Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus!
- 2021 - WandaVision’s Agatha Harkness made her Disneyland debut alongside Sid from Toy Story and live-action Cruella.
- 2019 (Inaugural Year) - The event’s namesake, Oogie Boogie himself, was the star of the show, alongside Mickey, Donald, and Goofy in their Kingdom Hearts outfits.
