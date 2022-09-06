2022 Oogie Boogie Bash Meet and Greets — Bruno, Ernesto De La Cruz, Mother Gothel, and More

It’s the first night of Oogie Boogie Bash and the first night we’ve seen some new villainous, and more misunderstood characters lurking around the dark corners of Disney California Adventure!

Bruno from Encanto

We shouldn’t be talking about him, but there’s no avoiding Bruno at Oogie Boogie Bash! The misunderstood character from Encanto has made his first ever Disney Parks appearance.

The backdrop features some fun design elements from Bruno’s room.

The Bruno backdrop plays a soundtrack with ambient noise and rat sound effects over its own speakers.

Kingdom Hearts Mickey and Donald

Returning in a new location this year in Paradise Gardens, Mickey and Donald are meeting guests in their Kingdom Hearts costumes.

Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog

Dr. Facilier has appeared in previous year’s Oogie Boogie Bash events inside Stage 17 in Hollywood Land.

This year, he has moved outside and can be found near Kingdom Hearts Mickey and Donald in Paradise Gardens.

Ernesto De La Cruz from Coco

One of the creepiest characters to be found this year is Ernesto De La Cruz from Coco, who can be seen singing a truly haunting rendition of “Remember Me” next to the entrance of Avengers Campus

He has certainly proved popular, as the line for the Treat Trail winded through Avengers Campus and out towards Grizzly Peak.

Mother Gothel from Tangled

Mother Gothel, Rapunzel’s extremely overprotective “mother” meets guests behind Grizzly River Run

Minnie, Daisy and Clarabelle as the Sanderson Sisters

The Sanderson Sisters have put a spell on Minnie, Daisy and Clarabelle, as they are appearing dressed as the wicked trio for the first time ever this Halloween.

Minnie appears as Winifred, Daisy as Sarah and Clarabelle as Mary, making up the Sanderson Sisters from the cult favorite film, Hocus Pocus.

Madam Mim from The Sword in the Stone

Another fun and new interaction this year is the appropriately mad Madam Mim from The Sword in the Stone.

Live Action Cruella

Agatha Harkness from WandaVision

The hilariously wicked witch Agatha Harkness from the Marvel WandaVision can be found in Avengers Campus for the second year.

Sid from Toy Story

Sid from Toy Story is back at the Pixar Pier bandshell.

Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas

The perfect final treat trail stop for Oogie Boogie Bash: it’s Oogie’s lair in the Animation building!

