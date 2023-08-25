Judge Doom from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and Yokai from “Big Hero 6” Teased as Potential New Characters at Oogie Boogie Bash

As we approach Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, we are getting a bit of a tease of more villains that we can find while attending this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash.

With Oogie Boogie Bash on the horizon as part of the Disneyland Resort’s Halloween festivities, the official Disneyland Resort Instagram account has shared a new video teasing two villains who will be joining this year’s treat trails at Disney California Adventure

We first see a barrel labeled “Turpentine” with an “A1 Solvents” label, appearing to be filled with toon dip. This likely means we’ll be seeing Judge Doom from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, iconically portrayed by Christopher Lloyd in the film.

The second tease brings us more barrels on the newly christened streets of San Fransokyo Square, leading us to theorize that Professor Callaghan, also known as Yokai, from Big Hero 6 will be the second character to appear.

Of course, neither of these characters have been confirmed by Disney to be appearing at this time, but the teases do make them the most likely candidates.

Oogie Boogie Bash will be held on select dates throughout September and October at Disney California Adventure.

Tickets for this year’s event are completely sold out

