Oogie Boogie Bash 2023 Dates Begin to Sell Out As Sales Resume More Smoothly for Disneyland Resort Event



After a failed attempt at the end of June, ticket sales for this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash after-hours Halloween party at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure theme park finally resumed this morning, and things seem to be going much more smoothly this time around. In fact, five nights of the event are already completely sold out, while a number of the other dates are “limited in availability.”

Tickets for the Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween party at Disney California Adventure went back on sale this morning, with dates beginning to sell out by the early afternoon.

The first five dates to sell out were Thursday, September 28th, Sunday, October 8th, Thursday, October 12th, Sunday, October 15th, and Thursday, October 19th.

As of 2:45 PM, ten of the other dates had limited availability, with wait times still exceeding an hour.

Notably, the first and last events of the season– on September 5th and October 31st (both Tuesdays)– have yet to be placed on the “limited availability” list.



Disneyland Resort: “You’re in the Queue to Purchase Tickets. When your turn comes, you’ll have 10 minutes to enter the ticket store for Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party. Please note that ticket availability is limited, and being in the queue does not guarantee the ability to purchase tickets.”

"Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party – At Disney California Adventure Park, Oogie Boogie is calling all Halloween lovers to experience some mischievous fun—select nights in September and October 2023!"

Oogie Boogie Bash will be held on select dates throughout September and October in the Disney California Adventure theme park at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. For additional information and to (attempt to) purchase tickets, be sure to visit Disneyland’s official website.