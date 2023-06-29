Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Sales Temporarily Paused Due to Technical Issues

Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash, the after-hours Halloween party at Disney California Adventure, went on sale this morning, but some unfortunate technical difficulties have arisen.

What’s Happening:

Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash were scheduled to go on sale to the general public today, June 29th no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT.

Many Disney fans have spent the morning stuck in a virtual queue to purchase tickets that seemed to be constantly paused.

Disney sent us the following statement: “We are aware of a technical issue with Oogie Boogie Bash ticket sales, which have been temporarily paused. Teams are working to find a resolution as quickly as possible. We will update the website when we know more, and guests are advised that call center wait times are currently heavily impacted.”

Tickets are limited and availability will vary for the 25 nights, which are: Tuesday, Sept. 5 Thursday, Sept. 7 Sunday, Sept. 10 Tuesday, Sept. 12 Thursday, Sept. 14 Sunday, Sept. 17 Tuesday, Sept. 19 Thursday, Sept. 21 Sunday, Sept. 24 Tuesday, Sept. 26 Thursday, Sept. 28 Sunday, Oct. 1 Tuesday, Oct. 3 Thursday, Oct. 5 Sunday, Oct. 8 Tuesday, Oct. 10 Thursday, Oct. 12 Sunday, Oct. 15 Tuesday, Oct. 17 Thursday, Oct. 19 Sunday, Oct. 22 Tuesday, Oct. 24 Thursday, Oct. 26 Sunday, Oct. 29 Tuesday, Oct. 31, Halloween night



About Oogie Boogie Bash:

The separate-ticket, limited-capacity event Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party takes over Disney California Adventure on 25 select nights between September 5th through October 31st.

Kids and guests of all ages are invited to wear their Halloween costumes and enjoy a wickedly fun evening of attractions, special food and beverages, entertainment and more. Highlights include: Entrance to Disney California Adventure three hours before the party begins at 6:00 p.m. PT. Areas throughout the park, including Avengers Campus Treat trails and character sightings, where guests may encounter villains or rare characters. Favorite friends such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Donald Duck join the fun too. Unique entertainment, including the not-so-scary “Mickey’s Trick and Treat” show and the “Frightfully Fun Parade.” Led by the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow, the “Frightfully Fun Parade” features a procession of floats, Disney characters and villains. Redwood Creek Challenge Trail Unique and themed photo opportunities, with unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the party included with admission.

