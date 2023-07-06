Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Sales to Resume on Tuesday, July 11th

Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash, the after-hours Halloween party at Disney California Adventure, will once again go on sale on Tuesday, July 11th, following some unfortunate technical difficulties during the original sales period.

What’s Happening:

Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash were scheduled to go on sale to the general public on June 29th, however many Disney fans instead spent the morning stuck in a virtual queue to purchase tickets that seemed to be constantly paused.

With the technical difficulties, Disneyland

As promised, Disneyland has announced today that ticket sales for Oogie Boogie Bash will resume on Tuesday, July 11th, no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT.

Disney also notes that any tickets that have already been purchased will be honored.

Tickets are limited and availability will vary for the 25 nights, which are: Tuesday, Sept. 5 Thursday, Sept. 7 Sunday, Sept. 10 Tuesday, Sept. 12 Thursday, Sept. 14 Sunday, Sept. 17 Tuesday, Sept. 19 Thursday, Sept. 21 Sunday, Sept. 24 Tuesday, Sept. 26 Thursday, Sept. 28 Sunday, Oct. 1 Tuesday, Oct. 3 Thursday, Oct. 5 Sunday, Oct. 8 Tuesday, Oct. 10 Thursday, Oct. 12 Sunday, Oct. 15 Tuesday, Oct. 17 Thursday, Oct. 19 Sunday, Oct. 22 Tuesday, Oct. 24 Thursday, Oct. 26 Sunday, Oct. 29 Tuesday, Oct. 31, Halloween night



About Oogie Boogie Bash:

The separate-ticket, limited-capacity event Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party takes over Disney California Adventure on 25 select nights between September 5th through October 31st.

Kids and guests of all ages are invited to wear their Halloween costumes and enjoy a wickedly fun evening of attractions, special food and beverages, entertainment and more. Highlights include: Entrance to Disney California Adventure three hours before the party begins at 6:00 p.m. PT. Areas throughout the park, including Avengers Campus Treat trails and character sightings, where guests may encounter villains or rare characters. Favorite friends such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Donald Duck join the fun too. Unique entertainment, including the not-so-scary “Mickey’s Trick and Treat” show and the “Frightfully Fun Parade.” Led by the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow, the “Frightfully Fun Parade” features a procession of floats, Disney characters and villains. Redwood Creek Challenge Trail Unique and themed photo opportunities, with unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the party included with admission.

