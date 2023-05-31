Oogie Boogie Bash Returning to Disney California Adventure on 25 Nights Between September 5th and October 31st

Alongside the return of Halloween Time to the Disneyland Resort, Oogie Boogie Bash will be back for its biggest season yet, offering 25 nights of extra spooky fun at Disney California Adventure beginning September 5th!

What’s Happening:

The separate-ticket, limited-capacity event Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party takes over Disney California Adventure on 25 select nights between September 5th through October 31st.

Kids and guests of all ages are invited to wear their Halloween costumes and enjoy a wickedly fun evening of attractions, special food and beverages, entertainment and more. Highlights include: Entrance to Disney California Adventure three hours before the party begins at 6:00 p.m. PT. Areas throughout the park, including Avengers Campus Treat trails and character sightings, where guests may encounter villains or rare characters. Favorite friends such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Donald Duck join the fun too. Unique entertainment, including the not-so-scary “Mickey’s Trick and Treat” show and the “Frightfully Fun Parade.” Led by the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow, the “Frightfully Fun Parade” features a procession of floats, Disney characters and villains. Redwood Creek Challenge Trail Unique and themed photo opportunities, with unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the party included with admission.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 29th (no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT).

On June 27th (no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT), a limited amount of Oogie Boogie Bash tickets go on pre-sale for Magic Key holders at Disneyland.com/OogieBoogieBash

Tickets are limited and guests may check out the website for important details and availability for the 25 nights, which are: Tuesday, Sept. 5 Thursday, Sept. 7 Sunday, Sept. 10 Tuesday, Sept. 12 Thursday, Sept. 14 Sunday, Sept. 17 Tuesday, Sept. 19 Thursday, Sept. 21 Sunday, Sept. 24 Tuesday, Sept. 26 Thursday, Sept. 28 Sunday, Oct. 1 Tuesday, Oct. 3 Thursday, Oct. 5 Sunday, Oct. 8 Tuesday, Oct. 10 Thursday, Oct. 12 Sunday, Oct. 15 Tuesday, Oct. 17 Thursday, Oct. 19 Sunday, Oct. 22 Tuesday, Oct. 24 Thursday, Oct. 26 Sunday, Oct. 29 Tuesday, Oct. 31, Halloween night

