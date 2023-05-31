Halloween Time and Plaza de la Familia Return to the Disneyland Resort on September 1st

As soon as August turns to September, Halloween Time will arrive at the Disneyland Resort, with this year’s festivities set to kick off on September 1st. Disneyland has announced all of the returning favorites that will be back for this year’s spooky season.

What’s Happening:

Materializing September 1st through October 31st, 2023, Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort will feature décor and flavorful treats across the resort, bewitching new outfits for Mickey Mouse and his pals at Disneyland Park, and another deliciously diabolical gingerbread house on display at Haunted Mansion

The Main Street Pumpkin Festival brings a horde of hand-carved gourds to Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Park, including the giant Mickey Mouse Pumpkin.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and some of their pals will cast a ghostly glow with new outfits made with luminescent fabrics and bat details.

Jack Skellington and his friends from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas will wreck the halls of Haunted Mansion Holiday once again. The attraction’s ballroom will showcase the latest rendition of the annual bespoke gingerbread house.

Each night through October 31st, the supernatural "Halloween Screams" nighttime spectacular will summon projections, special effects and music on Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, Rivers of America and in front of “ it’s a small world

nighttime spectacular will summon projections, special effects and music on Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, Rivers of America and in front of “ To make way for “Halloween Screams,” the nighttime spectacular "Wondrous Journeys" is scheduled to make its last performance of the year on August 31st.

At Disney California Adventure

Three attractions will undergo seasonal transformations with Halloween spins – and drops. The family-friendly Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree . The nearby Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters takes guests on a wicked whirl as Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O Ween . For the first time, the resident “car-acter” Guido will sport a ghoulish “car-stume” as he welcomes guests to the Casa Della Tires.

. The nearby Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters takes guests on a wicked whirl as . For the first time, the resident “car-acter” Guido will sport a ghoulish “car-stume” as he welcomes guests to the Casa Della Tires. As the afternoon winds down each day, the thrills go up at Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! in Avengers Campus Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark , a scream-worthy adventure to save Groot from creatures running amok in The Collector’s Fortress.

, a scream-worthy adventure to save Groot from creatures running amok in The Collector’s Fortress. From September 8th through November 1st, Disney character-themed pumpkins will be hidden around the Downtown Disney Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit ; with the purchase of a map from participating locations, guests can commemorate their search with a collectible keepsake.

; with the purchase of a map from participating locations, guests can commemorate their search with a collectible keepsake. Downtown Disney will also feature fall décor, entertainment and special offerings from select locations.

Dining locations across the Disneyland Resort will serve up frightfully flavorful food and beverages, such pumpkin fritters and a Halloween cake. This year’s array of Halloween merchandise includes apparel, home décor and collectibles with in-trend designs.

Plaza de la Familia and Tributes to Día de los Muertos:

Honoring the Mexican traditions of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), the vibrant Plaza de la Familia cultural experience once again brings brilliant marigolds, heartwarming live entertainment and family crafts to Paradise Gardens in Disney California Adventure from September 1st through November 2nd.

cultural experience once again brings brilliant marigolds, heartwarming live entertainment and family crafts to Paradise Gardens in Disney California Adventure from September 1st through November 2nd. Paradise Garden Grill will present a celebratory menu inspired by Mexican cuisine.

Throughout the experience, characters and music from Coco highlight the everlasting bonds of family. Several times per day, “A Musical Celebration of Coco” presents a talented company of Folklórico dancers, plus Mariachi singers and musicians, that recount Miguel’s adventure to the Land of the Dead. Guests can also take photos with Miguel, enjoy Mariachi music, add remembrance notes to the Memory Wall, and more.

highlight the everlasting bonds of family. Several times per day, “A Musical Celebration of Coco” presents a talented company of Folklórico dancers, plus Mariachi singers and musicians, that recount Miguel’s adventure to the Land of the Dead. Guests can also take photos with Miguel, enjoy Mariachi music, add remembrance notes to the Memory Wall, and more. Over in Cars Land, Ramone will honor Día de los Muertos at his detailing shop with an “ofrenda” celebrating the life and career of the town’s good friend, Doc Hudson.

Disneyland Park will pay tribute to Día de los Muertos with its traditional, vibrant display in Frontierland, adorned with marigolds and banners of papel picado. The colorful photo location also features a musical trio of larger-than-life skeleton figurines.

Halloween Time will also see the return of Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure, on 25 select evenings between September 5th and October 31st, 2023.