Sweet Frights Await: Indulge in Chills and Thrills at the Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party
Find out when you can book your spot at this year's Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party.
Well, well, well, what have we here… Lovers of the spookiest time of the year will soon be able to book their spot for the Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party.
What’s Happening:
- The popular Oogie Boogie Bash after-hours event is returning to Disney California Adventure this Halloween season, and tickets are now available.
- If you’re looking to upgrade your experience, then you might be interested in the Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party.
- Bookings for the dessert party will become available on Thursday, July 3rd, with the first party taking place on Thursday, August 17th.
- The Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party package includes:
- A signature box of artisan charcuterie
- A delectable selection of desserts
- An exclusive collectable enamel pin
- Reserved seating in one of the Frightfully Fun Parade preferred viewing areas
- An alcoholic beverage for adults, ages 21 and older
- Unlimited soft drinks and bottled water, plus coffee, tea, hot chocolate and a mocktail
- The dessert party costs $94 per guest (full pre-paid price is due upon booking).
Last Year at Ooogie Boogie Bash:
- Last year’s event saw the debut of two new villains, as has become tradition for the event – Hades from Hercules and Dr. Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb.
- Agatha Harkness also got a new costume, inspired by her Disney+ series, Agatha All Along.
- Be sure to peruse our Oogie Boogie Bash tag for all our coverage from previous years’ events.
