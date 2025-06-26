Sweet Frights Await: Indulge in Chills and Thrills at the Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party

Find out when you can book your spot at this year's Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party.

Well, well, well, what have we here… Lovers of the spookiest time of the year will soon be able to book their spot for the Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party.

What’s Happening:

The popular Oogie Boogie Bash after-hours event is returning to Disney California Adventure

If you’re looking to upgrade your experience, then you might be interested in the Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party.

Bookings for the dessert party will become available on Thursday, July 3rd, with the first party taking place on Thursday, August 17th.

The Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party package includes: A signature box of artisan charcuterie A delectable selection of desserts An exclusive collectable enamel pin Reserved seating in one of the Frightfully Fun Parade preferred viewing areas An alcoholic beverage for adults, ages 21 and older Unlimited soft drinks and bottled water, plus coffee, tea, hot chocolate and a mocktail

The dessert party costs $94 per guest (full pre-paid price is due upon booking).

Last Year at Ooogie Boogie Bash:

