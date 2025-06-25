Photos: Pixar Place Hotel Celebrates "Elio" With Art (Some Seemingly Unused in Final Film) Displayed In Special Atrium Gallery

This is the third time this gallery space has been used, following other Pixar releases since the hotel's official transformation from Disney's Paradise Piere hotel has been completed.

Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can head over to the Pixar Place Hotel and check out some of the production artwork behind the latest feature from the iconic Pixar Animation Studios, Elio, in a special gallery located on the second floor atrium at the hotel.

Fans will see a number of sketches, illustrations, renderings, and more showing off the new characters from the film, as well as some of the more elaborate settings that those can see in the new movie.

As we get to the maquettes featured in the exhibit, we get a bit more into the background of the production - a seemingly troubled one for the studio that has resulted in lengthy delays ahead of its ultimate release last week. Any production changes as it progresses, but if you have seen the final film, Elio, ahead of visiting this gallery you might notice a few things. From the jump, a quick look at Elio in the maquette featured here shows a different look. The face appears the same but his hair and clothing are drastically different. Further through our photos you’ll also see a sculpt for a Leviathan. Now, I may have to see the movie again, but I don’t recall this in the film I saw in theaters.

You can see plenty of art from the film, including the famous color scripts which outline the whole movie, scene by scene, focusing on key shots and emotions that play out the whole movie.

A closer look at some of the art shows more detail of scenes that went into (or maybe didn’t) the movie, and look - there’s that Leviathan again.

Some of the backgrounds and layout art is simply stunning, as are many visuals of the final film, so seeing this early work shows off the visual scale of the film, in theaters now.

Pixar’s all-new feature film Elio, introduces us to Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he’s beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.

In the lobby of the hotel, guests can also find a new photo spot featuring the characters and logo for the new film.

As of press time, there is no end date to the gallery featured in our photos, and will likely remain for a while, similar to previous galleries in the space around the debut of Inside Out 2 and the Disney+ series, Win or Lose.