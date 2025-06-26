Bubbles Return to Downtown Disney at Disneyland As Disney Jr. Gears Up for "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+"
The entertainment offering also heralds the return of Disney Jr. Let's Play to the Disneyland Resort in August.
As Disney Jr. gets ready for the debut of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ next month, the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort is bringing back a summertime Bubbles Experience for a few weeks this summer.
What’s Happening:
- A special “Bubbles Experience" is on its way to the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort, which will take place multiple times daily - presented by Disney Jr. and the new series, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+.
- The new experience will take place numerous times daily, from July 7th through August 10th, 2025.
- The closure on August 10th of the event, means the last days of the Bubbles Experience will take place during the return of Disney Jr. Let's Play!, which is returning to the Disneyland Resort from August 8th to 10th, 2025.
- It’s during this three-day celebration, inspired by beloved Disney Jr. characters and stories, that families can come experience crafting, singing, and playing, along with other engaging entertainment and delightful photo opportunities at the Disneyland Resort.
- More Disney Jr. fun can be had at Disney California Adventure on August 8th, where a special one-day event will take place that includes the “Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Block Party," with appearances by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and other favorite characters along the parade route, plus a special “Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Live" performance at the Hollywood Backlot stage.
- To get an idea of what the Bubbles Experience might entail at the Downtown Disney District, we can look to last year’s event, which at the time was promoting the then-new, Disney Jr.’s Ariel. Specifics for this year remain scarce at this time, but we anticipate it will be similar with the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ theme.
Back to the Clubhouse:
- All hands are on deck as Disney Jr. gets ready for the July 21st debut of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ on the network.
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ continues the adventures of Mickey and pals from the original hit series which aired from 2006-2016 and is still breaking records as a Top 3 series for preschoolers on streaming and over 5 billion views on YouTube, including for the iconic “Hot Dog!" song, which alone has amassed over 1.1 billion views to date and has officially been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
- Performed by the GRAMMY Award-winning They Might Be Giants, the song is featured in the new series and also included on the soundtrack, available digitally on July 18th.
- The first ten episodes will also arrive on Disney+ on July 22nd in the U.S. and select international markets and Disney Jr. On Demand.
