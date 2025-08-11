170,000th Disney Wish Recipient Gets the Ultimate Backstage Pass to Imagineering
A future Imagineer's dream comes true, marking a major milestone for Disney and Make-A-Wish on Disneyland's 70th Anniversary.
In a celebration of hope, creativity, and seven decades of magic, Disney and Make-A-Wish have marked a monumental milestone: the granting of the 170,000th Disney wish.
What’s Happening:
- 13-year-old Madison (Maddie), a future engineer inspired by The Imagineering Story, wished to meet the creators behind the magic.
- Her wish became the 170,000th granted by Disney in its global partnership with Make-A-Wish.
- The milestone coincided perfectly with Disneyland’s 70th anniversary, creating a unique and historic celebration.
- Maddie and her family were treated to a two-day VIP experience at Walt Disney Imagineering headquarters in Glendale and at the Disneyland Resort.
- Her adventure included a private panel with the Imagineers behind Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, a personal tour of Cars Land, and being honored as the guest of honor in the Celebrate Happy Cavalcade.
- In a very special moment, Imagineers from California, along with author Leslie Iwerks, autographed Maddie's personal copy of The Imagineering Story.
An Imagineer in the Making
- For 13-year-old Maddie, reading The Imagineering Story and watching Behind the Attraction during her treatment for leukemia sparked a dream: to one day become an Imagineer.
- Her wish was to meet the people who design and build the attractions she loves.
- The magic began at Walt Disney Imagineering headquarters, where Make-A-Wish America President and CEO Leslie Motter and Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro surprised her with the news that her wish was the 170,000th in Disney history.
- Following a tour of the Imagineering Resource Center archives, one of Maddie's biggest dreams came true: she attended a panel with five Imagineers from the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance team, learning the behind-the-scenes secrets of the groundbreaking attraction.
A Galactic Celebration at Disneyland
- The second day brought the dream to life inside the parks. Maddie started with a personal walkthrough of Radiator Springs Racers in Disney California Adventure with Emily O’Brien, the attraction’s principal interior designer.
- Later, in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Josh D’Amaro and Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum introduced Maddie to some special friends—the free-roaming BDX Droids, Oskar and Red.
- She got to ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance alongside the very Imagineers who created it.
- The day culminated with Maddie being honored in the Celebrate Happy Cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A., and a rare tour of Walt Disney’s private apartment above the firehouse.
- Finally, Leslie Iwerks, the author of the book that inspired Maddie’s journey, met her in Cars Land to personally sign her treasured copy.
A Legacy of Wishes: Disney & Make-A-Wish
- The partnership between Disney and Make-A-Wish is almost as old as Make-A-Wish itself. The very first official wish granted by the foundation in 1981 involved a trip to Disneyland for a 7-year-old boy named Frank "Bopsy" Salazar. Since that inaugural wish nearly 45 years ago, the collaboration has grown into a cornerstone of Disney's philanthropy.
- Disney is the single largest wish-granting organization for Make-A-Wish globally.
- The relationship has grown to such a scale that, on average, a Disney wish is granted every hour of every day.
- While theme park visits are the most requested wish, Disney helps fulfill a wide array of dreams, including trips on Disney Cruise Line, set visits to television and movie productions, and one-on-one meetings with Disney stars and characters.
- The 170,000 wishes granted span across the entire Walt Disney Company, impacting children and their families from all over the world and creating moments of happiness and hope when they are needed most.
