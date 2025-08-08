Saluting Courage: Disneyland Honors 11 Purple Heart Recipients
Disneyland honored 11 Purple Heart recipients in a special ceremony on National Purple Heart Day.
In honor of National Purple Heart Day on August 7th, the Disneyland Resort welcomed 11 Purple Heart Recipients for a special version of the daily flag retreat ceremony.
What’s Happening:
- 11 recipients of the prestigious medal were honored yesterday during a special version of Disneyland’s daily flag retreat ceremony.
- Taking a break from a day of fun with their families, the honorees surrounded the flagpole in Town Square on Main Street, U.S.A., as a voiceover paid tribute to “their incredible courage and immense sacrifice while defending freedom."
- Each of the 11 recipients was gifted with an American flag placed inside a shadow box in gratitude for their service to our nation.
What They’re Saying:
- Darryl Ellis, Marine Corps Major: “It’s a huge honor for us to be here... recognizing those who were wounded making a sacrifice for our country to maintain our freedom and get to enjoy days like this in remembrance. The recognition that The Walt Disney Company and Disneyland has of our veteran community means the world."
Honoring Military Service Members and Veterans Year-Round:
- The Disneyland Resort and Disney in general has a long-standing history of honoring members of the military. In fact, the flag retreat ceremony has been a part of both Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom since their openings.
- Disneyland offers 1-day tickets, multi-day tickets and special rates at both Disneyland Resort hotels and Good Neighbor Hotels just for military service members and eligible veterans.
- These offers are valid through a U.S. military base ticket office, and eligible U.S. military service members can purchase them via GovX.com.
