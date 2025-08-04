Video / Photos: CHOC Walk In the Park 2025 Hosted by Disneyland Resort with New President Thomas Mazloum

Mickey and Minnie Mouse also helped kick off this year's iteration of the popular fundraiser at the Happiest Place On Earth.

Early yesterday morning (I would say bright and early, but it was so early the sun hadn’t even come up yet) Laughing Place was invited to cover– and was also a proud sponsor of– the 2025 CHOC Walk In the Park charity fundraising event at Disneyland Resort, in support of the Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

In the video below, you can watch the full opening ceremony for CHOC Walk In the Park 2025, which featured appearances by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Disneyland Resort Ambassadors Jada Young and Raul Aquino Rojas, Disneyland Resort president Thomas Mazloum (for his first-ever CHOC Walk In the Park after taking over from Ken Potrock), and the official 2025 CHOC Walk Ambassador Belle Wuich.

Watch CHOC Walk in the Park 2025 Opening Ceremony at Disneyland:

Rewinding time a little bit, we had gathered in Disneyland Resort’s Esplanade over an hour earlier as CHOC Walk 2025 prepared to kick off.

Here are a couple examples of the signage informing Disneyland Resort guests and CHOC Walk participants of what to expect that morning.

Next it was time to enter Disneyland itself, which is always fun and interesting to do before any other guests have stepped foot into the park.

The Disneyland 70th anniversary hot air balloon was once again set up in the theme park’s Hub area, along with a stage for DJ Wendy to host the opening ceremony proceedings.

Below you can watch the moment when CHOC Walk participants arrived in front of the stage.

Then with a shower of rainbow confetti, CHOC Walk In the Park 2025 was officially underway!

One of the most unique things about CHOC Walk is getting to amble through Disneyland while the sun is rising and encounter a number of familiar Disney characters along the route. Below you’ll see Meeko from Pocahontas, several friends from Alice In Wonderland, Prince Naveen and Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, Chewbacca and the Mandalorian (with Grogu, of course) in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Darth Vader, and more.





Once we circled back around to the Hub and passed the hot air balloon again, in Disneyland’s Town Square we found a Dasani-sponsored water station along with Mickey Mouse himself cheering us on from the Main Street Railroad Station.

From that point the route crossed over the Esplanade and into Disney California Adventure, where we crossed paths with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Goofy, Marvel superheroes in Avengers Campus, Tow Mater and Lightning McQueen in Cars Land, and Anger from Inside Out in Pixar Pier.





Near Paradise Gardens there was a Magic Key Photo Spot set up for Disneyland Resort passholders.

And during the last leg of this year’s CHOC Walk we encountered the lead float from the Better Together parade, Launchpad McQuack and Chip N’ Dale from the Disney Afternoon, and plenty of Disney VoluntEars as we made our way out into Downtown Disney District and approached the finish line.

The celebratory area near the finish line was located in Downtown Disney’s attractive new Parkside area, and Choco the Bear was present for photos with participants, along with informational signage and craft activities for walkers to show their love and appreciation for the event and all the kids at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

For additional information about CHOC Walk In the Park, be sure to visit the CHOC Foundation’s official website.