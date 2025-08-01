Jon Favreau Spotted Filming New Oswald Show at Disneyland

The series, starring Kathryn Hahn and Amy Sedaris, brings Disney's original star back to the spotlight.

We spotted Jon Favreau filming at Disneyland for an upcoming show featuring Oswald, the Lucky Rabbit. The production, codenamed "Ink and Paint," involves Favreau as writer, director, and producer, with Kathryn Hahn and Amy Sedaris among the cast.

Over the past few days, filming has taken place across various locations in Disneyland, including the esplanade. The show will bring Oswald’s mischievous character to modern audiences through a combination of live-action and animation. Today, we found him filming in front of the entrance of the Enchanted Tiki Room wearing a straw hat.

Oswald, created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks in 1927, was Disney’s first major animated character before Mickey Mouse. He starred in successful shorts like Trolley Troubles until Disney lost the rights to Universal in 1928. Oswald faded until Disney reacquired him in 2006 through a trade involving sportscaster Al Michaels. This series aims to revive Oswald’s mischievous charm for modern audiences, leveraging Favreau’s storytelling expertise and Disneyland’s nostalgic backdrop.

