The Toys Are Back in Town! Pixar Releases First Trailer for "Toy Story 5"

The highly-anticipated sequel hits theaters this June!
The toys are back in town! Pixar has released the first official trailer for the fifth installment in the popular Toy Story franchise.

What's Happening:

  • Pixar has released the first trailer for Toy Story 5, which is due out in theaters on June 19th, 2026.
  • The toys are back and this time, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?
  • The trailer teases just how Woody and Buzz reunited following Woody’s decision to leave the gang and start helping lost toys at the end of Toy Story 4.

  • Several new additions to the cast have been revealed, including:
    • Craig Robinson as Atlas, a cheerful talking GPS hippo toy
    • Shelby Rabara as the excitable camera toy Snappy
    • Scarlett Spears as the sweet and shy 8-year-old Bonnie
    • Mykal-Michelle Harris as Blaze, an independent 8-year-old girl who loves animals
    • Matty Matheson as the tech-fearing toy Dr. Nutcase
  • As to be expected, the film features a number of returning voice actors, in addition to previously revealed new additions, including:
    • John Ratzenberger as Hamm
    • Wallace Shawn as Rex
    • Blake Clark as Slinky Dog
    • Jeff Bergman as Mr. Potato Head
    • Anna Vocino as Mrs. Potato Head
    • Annie Potts as Bo Peep
    • Bonnie Hunt as Dolly
    • Melissa Villaseñor as Karen Beverly
    • John Hopkins as Mr. Pricklepants
    • Kristen Schaal as Trixie
    • Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl
    • Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom
    • Conan O'Brien as Smarty Pants
  • Toy Story 5 is directed by WALL•E and Finding Nemo director Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto).
  • Randy Newman is also back to score his fifth Toy Story feature.

