Martin Scorsese, Embo, Hutts, Zeb, and More: Shot-by-Shot with "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Trailer

You don't have to save this for after dinner.

Earlier this morning Lucasfilm released a new trailer for its upcoming live-action film The Mandalorian and Grogu, so here at Laughing Place it's time to continue the tradition of breaking it down shot-by-shot and noting any interesting hints at the narrative or Easter Eggs that arise along the way.

First of all, you can watch the new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu right here:

Now let's get into our shot-by-shot breakdown of this trailer. The first image we see depicts New Republic X-wing starfighters flying against a background sunset, which as other fans have pointed out, resembles a shot of First Order TIE fighters flying against a sunset in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Shot #2 is of the landing gear of a ship (most likely the Razor Crest) on an airfield as an astromech droid rolls into frame making a familiar bleeping noise. Note that this droid has red markings on its dome instead of blue, meaning that it is not R2-D2 but a similar-model R-series droid.

Shot #3 is a close-up of a control panel inside the Razor Crest cockpit as Din Djarin's (AKA The Mandalorian, AKA Mando) gauntleted hand presses buttons.

Shot #4 - Mando flips some switches on a different panel in the cockpit.

Shot #5 - More switches and buttons, this time on some overhead panels. Outside, through the cockpit canopy, we can see that this is taking place at Adelphi Base, which is a location that has shown up in several episodes of The Mandalorian Disney+ series as an Outer Rim outpost for the New Republic Starfighter Corps.

Shot #6 - Against the palm trees of Adelphi Base in the background, we see one of the Razor Crest's engines fire up and then burn out. I should note that while Din Djarin's first Razor Crest ship was destroyed by the Imperial remnant in season 2 of The Mandalorian, it seems as though he has acquired a new ship of the same model. In-between, as established in The Book of Boba Fett, he and Grogu were using a souped-up Naboo N-1 starfighter, but it would be difficult to fit bounties inside of that ship.

Shot #7 - We see that the engine shut down because Grogu is once again fiddling with the controls of the Razor Crest.

Shot #8 - Mando (voiced, as always, by Pedro Pascal, though Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder embody him in most shots when the character's helmet is on) stops him.

- Mando (voiced, as always, by Pedro Pascal, though Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder embody him in most shots when the character's helmet is on) stops him. Din Djarin: "Hey."

Shot #9 - Mando places Grogu in his chair behind the pilot's seat.

- Mando places Grogu in his chair behind the pilot's seat. Din Djarin: "Never touch the buttons."

Shot #10 - A slightly closer shot of Grogu as he slumps down in his chair, defeated.

Shot #11 - Mando activates the controls of the Razor Crest.

Shot #12 - The Razor Crest lifts off from the Adelphi Base airfield.

Shot #13 - The Razor Crest flies through the clouds, and we get a better look at the yellow markings on this version of the ship.

Title Card - The Lucasfilm logo.

Shot #14 - A cityscape at night. This could be on the planet Coruscant or a number of other locations in the Star Wars underworld such as Nal Hutta or Nar Shadda. A ship zooms into frame and under a bridge, but it doesn't look like the Razor Crest to me.

Shot #15 - Mando approaches what looks like a mobile food stall on this city planet.

- Mando approaches what looks like a mobile food stall on this city planet. In the Star Wars alphabet of Aurebesh, the name of this "food truck" is Hugo's. As best I can tell (the text is a little blurry) the menu reads as follows:

"No. 1 Flat Meat Fry

No. 2 Flat Meat Fry with Slide

No 3 Flat Meat Fry with Slide and Odosos(?)

Best Seller"

"No. 1 Flat Meat Fry No. 2 Flat Meat Fry with Slide No 3 Flat Meat Fry with Slide and Odosos(?) Best Seller" On the left is a sign that I believe mentions Rotta the Hutt, foreshadowing another character who will pop up later in the trailer.

I should also mention that The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau also made a movie centered around a food truck called Chef in 2014.

Din Djarin: "I can use some information."

Shot #16 - Mando places something on the food truck's counter. As he pulls his hand away, it is revealed to be a New Republic credit like the ones we've seen before in The Book of Boba Fett. You can also purchase replicas of these credits in Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

- Mando places something on the food truck's counter. As he pulls his hand away, it is revealed to be a New Republic credit like the ones we've seen before in The Book of Boba Fett. You can also purchase replicas of these credits in Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Hugo (off-screen): "Whoa."

Shot #17 - We meet the Ardennian proprietor of Hugo's, presumably named Hugo, and yes-- he is voiced by legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who directed 2011's Hugo.

- We meet the Ardennian proprietor of Hugo's, presumably named Hugo, and yes-- he is voiced by legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who directed 2011's Hugo. The first Ardennian we ever encountered was Rio Durant from Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018. Of course Rio was voiced by none other than Jon Favreau, so there's something of a filmmaker tradition here with the casting of this species.

I should also note that Favreau cast another legendary filmmaker-- Werner Herzog-- as The Client in The Mandalorian's first season.

Hugo: "For this price, I'll tell you whatever you want."

absolute cinema



Martin Scorsese joins The Mandalorian and Grogu only in theaters and IMAX May 22. pic.twitter.com/6pytrpKzYH — Star Wars (@starwars) February 17, 2026

Shot #18 - Mando responds. The LED sign above the counter once again reads "Hugo's - Best Seller." The red Aurebesh sign in the background behind Din's helmet is too out-of-focus to read.

- Mando responds. The LED sign above the counter once again reads "Hugo's - Best Seller." The red Aurebesh sign in the background behind Din's helmet is too out-of-focus to read. Din Djarin: "I'm looking for a Hutt."

Shot #19 - Reverse over-the-shoulder shot of Hugo with the "Rotta" sign blurry in the background on the left. Hugo slams down the food truck's awning in Mando's face.

- Reverse over-the-shoulder shot of Hugo with the "Rotta" sign blurry in the background on the left. Hugo slams down the food truck's awning in Mando's face. Hugo: "Closed for the night! Thank you."

Shot #20 - Mando stands in front of a large door with the Hutt Cartel insignia on it. Two enormous, heavily armed (perhaps droids) guards stand to either side of the door as it begins to open.

Shot #21 - From behind Mando (with Grogu perched on his shoulder), the doors open to reveal the Hutt Twins from The Book of Boba Fett on their dais. We don't know these characters' names just yet, but hopefully they will be revealed in the film.

- From behind Mando (with Grogu perched on his shoulder), the doors open to reveal the Hutt Twins from The Book of Boba Fett on their dais. We don't know these characters' names just yet, but hopefully they will be revealed in the film. The twins are cousins to Jabba the Hutt, and their lair resembles his palace from Return of the Jedi, but with some big differences. This scene could potentially take place on the Hutt homeworld of Nal Hutta.

Din Djarin: "Gangsters..."

Shot #22 - We fade in on a board-room table that brings to mind the one on the Death Star in the original Star Wars film, though this one appears to be on an ice planet.. Two Imperial snowtroopers stand guard on either side of the frame as a meeting is being held. One person sits at the head of the table and six others face him around the other side.

- We fade in on a board-room table that brings to mind the one on the Death Star in the original Star Wars film, though this one appears to be on an ice planet.. Two Imperial snowtroopers stand guard on either side of the frame as a meeting is being held. One person sits at the head of the table and six others face him around the other side. Din Djarin: "War criminals..."

Shot #23 - In a medium shot the man on the far side of the table is revealed to be actor Hemky Madera from Spider-Man: Homecoming (in which Jon Favreau also costarred), who is reprising his role as an Imperial warlord from The Mandalorian season 3. We can see more of the ice terrain in the background.

- In a medium shot the man on the far side of the table is revealed to be actor Hemky Madera from Spider-Man: Homecoming (in which Jon Favreau also costarred), who is reprising his role as an Imperial warlord from The Mandalorian season 3. We can see more of the ice terrain in the background. Imperial Warlord: "Long live the Empire."

Shot #24 - We see the hand of Colonel Ward from the previous trailer (played by Alien actress Sigourney Weaver) putting a card into the hand of Din Djarin. The card has a silhouette of a human head on it, but Mando's thumb covers any other details on the bottom.

- We see the hand of Colonel Ward from the previous trailer (played by Alien actress Sigourney Weaver) putting a card into the hand of Din Djarin. The card has a silhouette of a human head on it, but Mando's thumb covers any other details on the bottom. It is shaped like a card from a Sabacc deck, the in-universe game in which Han Solo won the Millennium Falcon from Lando Calrissian.

In the real-world United States military, a "Most Wanted" deck of playing cards was created to help track down members of Saddam Hussein's government during the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Notably, "Most Wanted" is also the name of Disney Consumer Products' merchandising campaign for The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Shot #25 - Over-the-shoulder of Colonel Ward as Mando responds, and we see this is back at Adelphi base.

- Over-the-shoulder of Colonel Ward as Mando responds, and we see this is back at Adelphi base. Din Djarin: "We'll take out every bad guy in your deck of cards."

Shot #26 - Grogu gives an adorable salute.

Shot #27 - Presumably at the same Imperial remnant base we saw above, we see the Mandalorian enter with a burst of flame and then take out two snowtroopers with his blaster, double-tapping the second one. I'm not sure what that object is on the right.

Shot #28 - Aerial shot of Adelphi Base at sunset. A U-wing starfighter (introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) is landing on the airfield, and there are already a few X-wings and a couple Y-wings (from the original Star Wars film) parked there.

Shot #29 - We saw this scene in the previous trailer from last fall, but not this specific dialogue. Inside Adelphi Base, Colonel Ward provides Mando and Grogu with a mission.

- We saw this scene in the previous trailer from last fall, but not this specific dialogue. Inside Adelphi Base, Colonel Ward provides Mando and Grogu with a mission. Colonel Ward: "This isn't about revenge."

Shot #30 - At the icy Imperial base, the camera dollies in as Grogu jumps out from behind some crates.

Shot #31 - Reverse of the previous shot as Grogu holds out his hand and levitates a Mouse Droid (also from the original Star Wars) with some heavy treads, presumably for the snowy terrain.

Shot #32 - Medium shot of Grogu as he concentrates through the Force, and then opens his eyes as a flash happens off-screen.

Shot #33 - Reverse again as we see what the flash is-- the Mouse Droid explodes into pieces and collapses on the floor of the base's hallway.

Shot #34 - Grogu watches as one of the Mouse Droid's detached wheels rolls past him out into the snow.

Shot #35 - What look like droid soldiers run past a complex on a mossy planet. I've seen fan theorizing that this is Nal Hutta again-- we can see a big metal door lowering open like the reverse of the one at Jabba's Palace in Return of the Jedi.

- What look like droid soldiers run past a complex on a mossy planet. I've seen fan theorizing that this is Nal Hutta again-- we can see a big metal door lowering open like the reverse of the one at Jabba's Palace in Return of the Jedi. Colonel Ward (off-screen): "It's about preventing another war."

Shot #36 - Wider aerial shot of the same complex with the droid soldiers running toward the right side of the frame. We can see that vines grow on the side of the building. A ship erupts at high speed from one of the three holes that were unveiled by the lowering door.

Shot #37 - In the follow shot we get a better look at the exterior of the complex and its swampy surroundings. Others have pointed out that this planet resembles what we saw of Nal Hutta in The Clone Wars animated series. Two ships soar into the sky as they leave the building.

Shot #38 - Mando pilots the Razor Crest, with Grogu once again seated behind him.

- Mando pilots the Razor Crest, with Grogu once again seated behind him. Din Djarin: "Strap in."

Shot #39 - A POV through the cockpit canopy as the Razor Crest jumps into hyperspace.

Shot #40 - In hyperspace, the Razor Crest whizzes past the camera.

Shot #41 - On a rainy planet, a lone figure walks toward the horizon. There are some buildings in the background. This is the Kyuzo bounty hunter Embo from The Clone Wars cartoon. His pet anooba named Marrok (not to be confused with the Inquisitor Marrok from Ahsoka) stalks beside him. Lighting strikes and thunder cracks.

Shot #42 - A hand belonging to one of the droid soldiers removes the helmet from Din Djarin's head, revealing Pedro Pascal's face. Mando appears to be kneeling in this shot, likely having been captured and restrained. He does not look happy.

- A hand belonging to one of the droid soldiers removes the helmet from Din Djarin's head, revealing Pedro Pascal's face. Mando appears to be kneeling in this shot, likely having been captured and restrained. He does not look happy. If you'll recall from the series, it's a big deal for a Mandalorian of Din Djarin's sect to remove his or her helmet. In fact the last time this happened, Din had to go through a whole quest to the planet Mandalore to redeem himself. I'm very curious what the removal of his helmet means for the character's path this time.

Hutt (off-screen): "You will suffer."

Shot #43 - The camera whirls around Embo as another lightning strike reveals his face, hidden behind his collar.

Shot #44 - Grogu looks scared in the rain.

- Grogu looks scared in the rain. Hutt (off-screen): "And then, it will be his turn."

Shot #45 - The male Hutt is revealed to be who is speaking to Mando. His twin sister sits behind him to the left.

Shot #46 - Slow push-in on Din Djarin's angry face.

Title Card: "ON MAY 22"

Shot #47 - Grogu begins to suit up, starting with what looks like a dart-launching gauntlet similar to the Whistling Birds that we've seen Mando use on the show.

- Grogu begins to suit up, starting with what looks like a dart-launching gauntlet similar to the Whistling Birds that we've seen Mando use on the show. Din Djarin (off-screen): "Before going into harm's way, check your armor."

Shot #48 - Grogu dons his Mudhorn signet rondel, which he acquired during season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Shot #49 - A wider shot of Grogu strapping on the rondel. It's difficult to tell where he is, exactly, but the walls kinda look like the Imperial base we saw before.

Shot #50 - Something explodes in the sky ahead of us as the camera, attached to the side of the Razor Crest, flies through the explosion.

Shot #51 - We've seen this shot in the previous trailer. Grogu rides in a little speeder's sidecar with his Anzellan buddies.

- We've seen this shot in the previous trailer. Grogu rides in a little speeder's sidecar with his Anzellan buddies. Anzellans were first introduced with the droidsmith character of Babu Frik in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and they have since popped up in The Mandalorian season 3, in addition to being a key part of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser lore with shipbuilder Shug Drabor.

Shot #52 - Grugu wanders through a swampy environment (possibly still Nal Hutta) using a walking stick, much like we saw Yoda do when he first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back and afterward.

- Grugu wanders through a swampy environment (possibly still Nal Hutta) using a walking stick, much like we saw Yoda do when he first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back and afterward. Din Djarin (off-screen): "The kid will live centuries beyond me."

Shot #53 - Fade in as Grogu sits on a log in the swamp and meditates. In addition to resembling Dagobah from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the landscape here actually reminds me of the opening scene of The Muppet Movie.

Shot #54 - The continuation of a shot we saw in the previous trailer, with Grogu swimming for his life. But this time, Mando's hand comes into the frame and scoops him up.

- The continuation of a shot we saw in the previous trailer, with Grogu swimming for his life. But this time, Mando's hand comes into the frame and scoops him up. Din Djarin (off-screen): "I won't always be there to protect him."

Shot #55 - This is made to look like a continuous shot, but I'm pretty sure it's not. Mando pops up from out of the water with a very wet Grogu in his arms.

Shot #56 - Wide shot in an arena on what others have theorized to be the Smugglers' Moon of Nar Shadda, which orbits Nal Hutta. That's Rotta the Hutt in the center of the frame, who is being voiced by Jeremy Allen White from FX's The Bear.

- Wide shot in an arena on what others have theorized to be the Smugglers' Moon of Nar Shadda, which orbits Nal Hutta. That's Rotta the Hutt in the center of the frame, who is being voiced by Jeremy Allen White from FX's The Bear. Rotta is the son of Jabba the Hutt, and he was introduced in the theatrical animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie from 2008. This movie takes place roughly 30 years after that, and now Rotta is all grown up!

The arena's floor is made to look like the Holochess (AKA Dejarik) board from the original Star Wars film. A red force field over the door prevents the competitors from leaving. Rotta holds a weapon resembling a Gamorrean guard's axe from Return of the Jedi.

Shot #57 - Reverse of the previous shot, as Mando runs toward Rotta in the arena. The crowd roars as the two combatants battle each other with axe and grappling hook.

Shot #58 - I honestly have no idea who or what this alien creature is, but the horns on either side of his face remind me of the Mythosaur from Mandalorian lore that we saw in season 3 of the show. This is an over-the-shoulder shot of Grogu looking up at the creature as he sits in what looks like a rocking chair in the swamp. Is this the first-ever Star Wars rocking chair?

- I honestly have no idea who or what this alien creature is, but the horns on either side of his face remind me of the Mythosaur from Mandalorian lore that we saw in season 3 of the show. This is an over-the-shoulder shot of Grogu looking up at the creature as he sits in what looks like a rocking chair in the swamp. Is this the first-ever Star Wars rocking chair? Mysterious Alien: "Are you scared?"

Shot #59 - Reverse shot as Grogu nods "yes" with a little whimper.

Shot #60 - The alien's response here is surely meant to paraphrase a famous line ("You will be.") delivered by Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back.

- The alien's response here is surely meant to paraphrase a famous line ("You will be.") delivered by Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back. Mysterious Alien: "You should be."

Shot #61 - Speaking of The Empire Strikes Back, this appears to be a dragonsnake like the one that briefly swallowed (and then spit out) R2-D2 on Dagobah. A still-helmetless Din Djarin faces off against the creature in the swamp.

Shot #62 - Reverse shot of Din Djarin's reaction to the dragonsnake.

Shot #63 - Wide shot from the side showing the size comparison between Mando and the dragonsnake, which we see is an albino. My guess is that the Hutt Twins feed their prisoners to this creature, much like their cousin Jabba did with his pet rancor.

Shot #64 - Grogu looks up at something, possibly the alien creature from the previous scene, while standing on what looks like a dock.

- Grogu looks up at something, possibly the alien creature from the previous scene, while standing on what looks like a dock. Din Djarin (off-scren): "Do we run?"

Shot #65 - Another shot we've already seen in the previous trailer. The Lasat character Garazeb "Zeb" Orellios (voiced by Steve Blum) from Star Wars Rebels takes out some Imperial stormtroopers in an unidentified hallway.

Shot #66 - In a darkened space, Grogu closes his eyes as he reaches out with the Force.

- In a darkened space, Grogu closes his eyes as he reaches out with the Force. Din Djarin (off-screen): "Or do we fight?"

Shot #67 - A speeder carrying four stormtroopers flips over after a blaster shot rings out, sending the troopers flying. The planet looks arid and rocky, though there is some grass as well. Hard to say where this might be.

Shot #68 - A close-up of our old pal Zeb, grinning widely in what looks like the hold of the Razor Crest to me.

- A close-up of our old pal Zeb, grinning widely in what looks like the hold of the Razor Crest to me. Zeb: "I like this kid!"

Shot #69 - In a dungeon or tunnel, probably at the Hutt's lair, Mando slides along the ground firing his blaster as one of the droid soldiers collapses behind him.

Shot #70 - Outside what we'll continue to assume is the Hutt complex on Nal Hutta, a skiff or ship crashes into the main building, exploding in an orange fireball and taking some of the droids with it.

Shot #70 - A door marked "WEATHERS APOLLO" bursts open to reveal a Mantellian Savrip behind it. I think we can assume this is outside the arena from earlier.

- A door marked "WEATHERS APOLLO" bursts open to reveal a Mantellian Savrip behind it. I think we can assume this is outside the arena from earlier. "Weathers Apollo" is a reference to actor Carl Weathers, who played Greef Karga on The Mandalorian and also directed two episodes of the series. Weathers's character in the Rocky franchise was named Apollo Creed.

A Mantellian Savrip was one of the playable creatures in the in-universe Star Wars board game Dejarik, which I mentioned above.

Shot #71 - The camera dollies in on a baby Rodian in his hover-pram as he presumably reacts to the Savrip.

- The camera dollies in on a baby Rodian in his hover-pram as he presumably reacts to the Savrip. You know the Rodian species best as Greedo from the original Star Wars film, though they are frequently spotted elsewhere in both canon and Legends storytelling.

Shot #72 - The Savrip hurls the broken door in front of him.

Shot #73 - The Rodian's mom grabs the baby and flees, leaving the hover-pram unattended as other aliens run panicked in the background.

Shot #74 - Grogu turns to look at the abandoned hover-pram.

Shot #75 - Mando's reaction.

- Mando's reaction. Din Djarin: "What are you waiting for?"

Shot #76 - Grogu makes a flying leap into the pram.

Shot #77 - We see Grogu land in the seat of the pram and then use the controls to turn around.

Shot #78 - A slightly wider shot from the reverse as Grogu finishes spinning around in the pram and then lowers its handle and zooms toward the camera.

Shot #79 - Mando begins running down the alley after Grogu, but then leaps into the air and uses his jetpack (or Rising Phoenix, as it is known in Mandalorian culture) to follow him.

Shot #80 - Medium shot attached to the front of Grogu's new hover-pram, watching him as he zooms down the alleyway.

Shot #81 - Lots of action as Grogu in his pram and Mando using the jetpack both hurtle toward another (or is it the same?) Mantellian Savrip, who reaches out to grab Din.

Shot #82 - Mando whizzes past the Savrip. As far as I can tell, the Aurebesh sign in the background is indecipherable gibberish.

Shot #83 - Grogu's pram speeds through the Savrip's legs as the camera follows him down the alley.

Shot #84 - More of Mando flying through the seedy cityscape.

Shot #85 - We watch from the side, following as Mando and Grogu zoom along the city streets together.

Title Card: Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Shot #86 - We're on the rocky/grassy planet from the stormtrooper chase scene above. My guess is this is either at Adelphi Base or on Nevarro, where Din Djarin and Grogu have made their homestead. Mando's hand reaches in and grabs a pack of blue cookies from Grogu.

- We're on the rocky/grassy planet from the stormtrooper chase scene above. My guess is this is either at Adelphi Base or on Nevarro, where Din Djarin and Grogu have made their homestead. Mando's hand reaches in and grabs a pack of blue cookies from Grogu. You'll remember these blue macaron-like cookies from The Mandalorian season 2 episode "The Siege."

Shot #87 - Mando looks down at Grogu.

- Mando looks down at Grogu. Din Djarin: "Let's save the rest for after dinner."

Shot #88 - Grogu purrs as he muches on the remaining cookie he had left in his hand.

Title Card: "FORGED FOR IMAX"