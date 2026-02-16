This is (Almost) the Way: New Trailer for "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Teased to Arrive Tomorrow

This is the way... to a new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu, which Lucasfilm has teased will arrive tomorrow!

What's Happening:

On this holiday Monday in the U.S., Star Wars fans have been promised a special treat – a new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu, set to arrive tomorrow, February 17.

In the meantime, we've got a teaser for the trailer, which sees Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) boarding his Razor Crest with Grogu, who can't stop himself from pressing as many buttons as he can!

This follows an interesting ad for the film that aired during Super Bowl Sunday, which was essentially a Star Wars-themed spoof of the usual beer commercials you get during the event.

Back in September, we got our first full trailer for the film, which our Star Wars expert Mike Celestino examined for a shot-by-shot breakdown.

The Mandalorian and Grogu picks up on events as the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu (as himself).

Sigourney Weaver star as an ex-Rebel pilot, while The Bear's Jeremy Allen White appears as Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta.

The film is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce.

The film’s music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who provided the iconic theme for The Mandalorian TV series.

