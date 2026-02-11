Ben Jacoby is Set to Pen 20th Century Studios Adaptation of "American Huckster"

The hit novel explores a true-story about corrupt global sports organization and the unlikely man who took them down.
Ben Jacoby, known for Whisper Man, is set to write the feature adaptation of the book American Huckster for 20th Century Studios. 

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline is exclusively reporting Ben Jacoby has been hired to write a feature adaptation of American Huckster by Mary Papenfuss and Teri Thompson for 20th Century Studios.
  • Scott Free will produce the film.
  • The project reunites Jacoby with 20th Century Studios following his work on The First Omen, which was produced by David S. Goyer.
  • Described as being in the style of The Wolf of Wall Street with tones of Catch Me If You Can, the film tells a true story of a stay-at-home New York soccer dad who illegally made millions from a powerful and corrupt global sports organization.
  • He eventually goes on to become an unexpected FBI whistleblower.
  • Mike Pruss and Avital Siegel are overseeing the project for Scott Free.
  • Sarah Shepard and Catherine Hughes are overseeing the project for 20th Century Studios.
  • Ben Jacoby recently adapted Thomas Ray’s spy thriller novella Silencer for Paramount Pictures, with Lorenzo DiBonaventura producing.
  • He also co-wrote Netflix and AGBO’s The Whisper Man with Chase Palmer, based on Alex North’s serial killer novel.

Speaking of Novel Adaptations:

  • Disney+’s live-action Eragon TV series recently made significant progress in development.
  • Todd Harthan and Todd Helbing have joined as co-showrunners, with Harthan also set to serve as co-creator alongside Christopher Paolini, author of Eragon and the rest of The Inheritance Cycle series.

Read More 20th Century Studios:

