"The Devil Wears Prada 2" Trailer Becomes Most-Viewed in 20th Century Studios History
The highly anticipated sequel is headed to theaters this May.
Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs are heading back to theaters this spring in the sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 from the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios. And the studio is celebrating an impressive milestone with the release of the movie's trailer this week. More details below.
What's happening:
- 20th Century Studios is celebrating its trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 reaching over 222 million views in just one day, making it the most-viewed trailer in the studio's history.
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a sequel to the hit 2006 dramedy from director David Frankel, with the filmmaker returning alongside stars Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling.
- The movie will be released into theaters on Friday, May 1.
- Beyond Streep and Hathaway, Lady Gaga will also be making an appearance in the movie.