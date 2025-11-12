Miranda and Andy Board an Elevator (to Hell?) in the First Teaser Trailer for "The Devil Wears Prada 2"
Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are ready to square off in the fashion world once more, in the first footage from the 20 years in the making sequel.
After 20 years, Andy and Miranda are back in the first teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2.
What's Happening:
- 20th Century Studios released the teaser trailer today and it is a true teaser, mainly focusing on Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) walking onto an elevator with her typical dramatic flair, only to be joined at the last moment by Andrea "Andy" Sachs (Anne Hathaway).
- "Took you long enough" says Miranda when she sees Andy, in what obviously play as a meta reference to the fact that this is a sequel two decades in the making.
- Though they are not seen in the teaser, the credit block at the end makes sure to tout that not only Streep and Hathaway but Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are returning as well, along with the various Academy Award wins and nominations the main four cast member have all received.
- Though Streep was already a long established, Academy Award winning actress when she made 2006's The Devil Wears Prada, in the years since, Hathaway won her own Academy Award, while Tucci and Blunt (who was a virtual unknown before her scene stealing, breakout role in the first film) have both been nominated.
- Behind the scenes, screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna and director David Frankel are both back.
- The teaser is set to Madonna's "Vogue" in a nod to the not-so-secret inspiration for Streep's character, Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
- With no Marvel movie in the summer of 2026, Disney/20th is giving The Devil Wears Prada 2 the big summer movie kick off slot usually reserved for superheroes, with the sequel hitting theaters on May 1.
- If they'd asked me, I would have gone with The Devil Still Wears Prada for the title, but I wasn't consulted, alas.
