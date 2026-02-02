Fashion-Forward First Trailer for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" is Here

After almost 20 years, moviegoers will get a chance to head back into the high-fashion world of Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2, and now fans can check out the first trailer for the new film!

What’s Happening:

Miranda Priestly is back as 20th Century Studios drops the first official trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The highly-anticipated sequel will see Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles from the 2006 hit film, and the trailer showcases the actors situated seamlessly back into their roles.

Kicking off the trailer, Andy Sachs (Hathaway) returns to Miranda’s (Streep) office where she is seen alongside Nigel (Tucci).

In her highbrow, unbothered demeanor, Priestly cannot remember who Andy is, a gag that repeats throughout the trailer.

It’s a fun first full look at what fans can expect when the film hits theaters on May 1st, 2026.

Check out the full trailer below:

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is said to see Miranda Priestly (Streep) facing the decline of magazine publishing. Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Emily Charlton for help.

Emily, played by Emily Blunt in the original film, has risen from stressed-out assistant to a powerful executive at a luxury brand.

You can catch up on your high fashion knowledge by watching The Devil Wears Prada on Disney+!

