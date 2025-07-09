“Bridgerton” Star Simone Ashley Struts Into “The Devil Wears Prada 2”

The highly-anticipated sequel is set to arrive in theaters next May.

As production gets underway on The Devil Wears Prada 2, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has joined the cast of the highly-anticipated sequel.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports The Devil Wears Prada 2, which just went into production

The highly-anticipated sequel will see Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles from the 2006 hit film.

No details have been revealed about Ashley’s character in the film.

The English actress came to acclaim for her role as Lady Kathani 'Kate' Bridgerton in the popular Netflix series, and also appeared in Sex Education and in a small role in Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is said to see Miranda Priestly (Streep) facing the decline of magazine publishing. Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Emily Charlton for help. Emily, played by Emily Blunt in the original film, has risen from stressed-out assistant to a powerful executive at a luxury brand.

is said to see Miranda Priestly (Streep) facing the decline of magazine publishing. Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Emily Charlton for help. Emily, played by Emily Blunt in the original film, has risen from stressed-out assistant to a powerful executive at a luxury brand. Also joining the cast is Oscar-winner Kenneth Branagh, who’ll play the husband of Streep’s Miranda Priestly.

Talent is also returning behind the camera, with Aline Brosh McKenna once again writing the screenplay with David Frankel directing.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theaters on May 1st, 2026.

