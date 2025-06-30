Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Reunite as Production Begins on “The Devil Wears Prada 2”

The highly-anticipated sequel is set to arrive in theaters next May.

Production is now underway on the highly-anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, with new and returning cast members stepping in front of the camera.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports The Devil Wears Prada 2 , which will see Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles from the 2006 hit film.

, which will see Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles from the 2006 hit film. Joining the cast is Oscar-winner Kenneth Branagh, who’ll play the husband of Streep’s Miranda Priestly.

The sequel’s arrival is perhaps good timing, following last week’s news that Anna Wintour would be stepping down as editor-in-chief of Vogue after 37 years. In fact, the character of Miranda Priestly is reportedly inspired by Wintour.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is said to see Miranda Priestly facing the decline of magazine publishing. Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Emily Charlton for help. Emily, played by Emily Blunt in the original film, has risen from stressed-out assistant to a powerful executive at a luxury brand.

is said to see Miranda Priestly facing the decline of magazine publishing. Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Emily Charlton for help. Emily, played by Emily Blunt in the original film, has risen from stressed-out assistant to a powerful executive at a luxury brand. Talent is also returning behind the camera, with Aline Bros McKenna once again writing the screenplay with David Frankel directing.

The Devil Wears Prada grossed an impressive $326 million at the global box office in 2006. It also earned Streep an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

grossed an impressive $326 million at the global box office in 2006. It also earned Streep an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theaters on May 1st, 2026.

The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now in production. 👠👠 pic.twitter.com/ecVle3oaB8 — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) June 30, 2025

More on the Horizon from 20th Century Studios:

Avatar: Fire and Ash , the third film in James Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar franchise, is hitting theaters later this year. Empire Magazine recently revealed an exclusive image

, the third film in James Cameron’s blockbuster franchise, is hitting theaters later this year. Empire Magazine recently Samara Weaving stars in a new heist thriller coming to Hulu Eenie Meanie , where she plays a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavory past.

, where she plays a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavory past. The first trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere has been released, which sees The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White taking on the role of the rock ‘n roll legend.

More Disney Movie News: