"Avatar: Fire and Ash" New Image and Details for James Cameron's Sci-Fi Sequel Released Via Empire Magazine

Readers of Empire magazine are having a big day filled with exciting new images from upcoming movies being released by The Walt Disney Company this year– first it was TRON: Ares and now it’s Avatar: Fire and Ash.

What’s happening:

As Empire ’s “Path to Pandora" continues in the magazine’s August issue, it has released a new image from James Cameron’s highly anticipated second sequel to the smash-hit 2009 science-fiction epic Avatar .

According to Empire, the character of Spider (played by Jack Champion) will be caught between his adoptive family on Pandora and his birth father, the villainous Colonel Miles Quaritch (Steven Lang) in the film.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set for release on Friday, December 19th of this year from the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios.

What they’re saying:

Quaritch Actor Steven Lang: “[Spider and Colonel Quaritch] reconnect out of necessity. Their connection is not a solo connection. There are times when everybody comes together on some level. But, when enemies cooperate, you can be sure betrayal is just around the corner. Spider confuses Quaritch, but Quaritch wants clarity. There is something about Spider that Quaritch really loves — not a word we associate with him. I think respect and admiration really develop in spades, as well as animosity and manipulation. The relationship will deepen — for better or worse."

