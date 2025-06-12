“Avatar: Fire and Ash” Cast Members on Where the Third Movie Finds Their Characters

The four young actors who play the kids in the series give some hints on where things pick up in the third film.

The actors who play the kids in the Avatar sequels have gathered for a new group interview to discuss growing up while making the films and what to expect from the third movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

In their continuing leadup to December's Avatar: Fire and Ash

Though much of the article is focused on the process of making the movies and going through such a pivotal part of their youth during the many years making the second and third Avatar films, there is also a bit included about where Fire and Ash will pick up.

films, there is also a bit included about where will pick up. The second film (spoiler alert!) ended with the death of eldest brother Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) and Dalton tells Empire, “[Lo’ak] was born to be a leader. But he’s never been given the trust. When Neteyam dies… that’s no way that he ever imagined being finally able to be seen. He blames himself."

Bliss says Tuk, the baby of the family, has also been hit hard by the death of her brother. “I don’t think she’ll ever be the same. It’s the first time she’s experienced a death in her life. She’s still her small and mighty self, and maybe she’ll move up the Sully ranks."

Spider, the Sullys human friend and pseudo-brother to the kids, will find himself struggling between two worlds in the wake of discovering that Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang) is his father and making the decision to rescue him. Says Champion, “He feels very conflicted. His ‘dad’ is reborn into this Na’vi form and still as evil as ever, if not more so, and he still felt he had to save him. You see that guilt play out, and the evolution of Spider trying to figure out where he belongs."

As for Tsireya, who is not a Sully but a friend and an ally, Bass says, “That bond [with the Sullys] continues to grow and Tsireya has this turmoil between what’s right and standing up for people versus what you’re taught your entire life."

You can read much more with the Avatar kids (most of whom aren’t kids anymore in real life) in the full article at Empire

