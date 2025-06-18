Must-Watch Trailer: “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" Coming to Theaters This October

The film is scheduled to debut in theaters on October 24th, 2025.

Check out the trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, coming to theaters this October.

What’s Happening:

  • The debut trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere has been released, showcasing the transformation of Bruce Springsteen into the iconic American rock star.
  • From 20th Century Studios, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere explores the creation of Bruce Springsteen's 1982 album Nebraska, a significant moment in his early career as he navigated the challenges of impending fame while confronting his past.
  • Recorded in the intimacy of his New Jersey bedroom using a 4-track recorder, this album represents a crucial turning point for Springsteen and is regarded as one of his most impactful works.
  • It features a stark, haunting acoustic soundscape filled with characters grappling with their own struggles and searching for hope.
  • The film is set to premiere in theaters on October 24th, 2025.

Facts About Bruce Springsteen:

  • Bruce Springsteen, born on September 23, 1949, is a renowned American singer, songwriter, and musician, often referred to as "The Boss."
  • He gained fame in the 1970s and 80s, captivating audiences with his evocative lyrics that reflect the struggles of the working class and his dynamic rock performances.
  • His music delves into the complexities of American life, encompassing themes of love and loss.
  • Influenced by icons like Elvis Presley and The Beatles, Springsteen began his musical journey at a young age, eventually signing with Columbia Records in 1972. His debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J., was released in 1973, followed by The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle later that same year.
  • However, it was the 1975 album Born to Run that marked his significant breakthrough, establishing him as a leading figure in rock music.

More On Movies:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy