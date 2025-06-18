Must-Watch Trailer: “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" Coming to Theaters This October
What’s Happening:
- The debut trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere has been released, showcasing the transformation of Bruce Springsteen into the iconic American rock star.
- From 20th Century Studios, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere explores the creation of Bruce Springsteen's 1982 album Nebraska, a significant moment in his early career as he navigated the challenges of impending fame while confronting his past.
- Recorded in the intimacy of his New Jersey bedroom using a 4-track recorder, this album represents a crucial turning point for Springsteen and is regarded as one of his most impactful works.
- It features a stark, haunting acoustic soundscape filled with characters grappling with their own struggles and searching for hope.
- The film is set to premiere in theaters on October 24th, 2025.
Facts About Bruce Springsteen:
- Bruce Springsteen, born on September 23, 1949, is a renowned American singer, songwriter, and musician, often referred to as "The Boss."
- He gained fame in the 1970s and 80s, captivating audiences with his evocative lyrics that reflect the struggles of the working class and his dynamic rock performances.
- His music delves into the complexities of American life, encompassing themes of love and loss.
- Influenced by icons like Elvis Presley and The Beatles, Springsteen began his musical journey at a young age, eventually signing with Columbia Records in 1972. His debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J., was released in 1973, followed by The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle later that same year.
- However, it was the 1975 album Born to Run that marked his significant breakthrough, establishing him as a leading figure in rock music.
