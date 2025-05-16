Bruce Springsteen Biopic from 20th Century Studios Gets Fall Release Date

The film follows Springsteen making his landmark album, "Nebraska".

Springsteen is heading to the big screen this fall thanks to 20th Century Studios.



What’s Happening:

After much speculation, the upcoming Springsteen biopic is heading to theaters this October.

The Wrap has shared Deliver Me From Nowhere is being released in theaters on October 24th.

is being released in theaters on October 24th. Deliver Me From Nowhere looks at Bruce Springsteen as he works on his landmark album Nebraska, a time which Springsteen himself has deemed one of his lowest.

looks at Bruce Springsteen as he works on his landmark album Nebraska, a time which Springsteen himself has deemed one of his lowest. The film is based on the non-fiction book of the same name chronicling Nebraska ’s journey from solo-recorded sessions on cassette tape to Springsteen’s most lauded work.

’s journey from solo-recorded sessions on cassette tape to Springsteen’s most lauded work. Jeremy Allen White is set to star as Springsteen, with Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, and more also joining the cast.

The film’s October release date puts it squarely in a slot for awards contention, just as Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century’s last big scale music biopic release) went on to over 900 million dollars at the global box office and four Academy Awards during its late October release.

(20th Century’s last big scale music biopic release) went on to over 900 million dollars at the global box office and four Academy Awards during its late October release. The placement of the film under the 20th Century Studios banner and not their Searchlight banner shows a larger confidence in the film’s larger appeal.

Deliver Me From Nowhere hits theaters on October 24th, 2025.

More 20th Century Studios News: