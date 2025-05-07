Dwayne Johnson and Joe Ballarini to Produce New Gym Rat Film “Ripped” for 20th Century Studios

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively shared that Dwayne Johnson and Joe Ballarini are set to collaborate on a new film called Ripped for 20th Century Studios.

Based on a short story written by Ballarini, the studio purchased the rights to the story and is set to be produced by Dany Garcia, Johnson, and Hiram Garcia through Seven Bucks Productions and Scott Glassgold of 12:01.

The gym rat film does not currently have Johnson set to star in the film.

The story centers on a man heading towards his wedding day. In hopes to improve his self confidence, he finds an underground training facility led by a charismatic fitness trainer who expects cult-like commitment to peak performance.

Ballarini is set to adapt his short story into a script.

Ripped falls into Seven Bucks’ first-look deal with Disney, which was signed last year.

Under the multi-year deal, Disney has the first opportunity to purchase the rights to projects from the production company.