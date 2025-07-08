Get Out Your Eight Hot Dogs and Twelve Hot Dog Buns for ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney" Selection Later This Month
I don't know about you, but I can already hear the soundtrack playing in my head.
ABC is revisiting a seminal classic from the early 90s as they broadcast the classic Touchstone film, Father of the Bride as part of The Wonderful World of Disney later this month.
What’s Happening:
- The Wonderful World of Disney is set to revisit a classic film from the 90s when they broadcast Father of the Bride on ABC on Sunday, July 27th.
- The film, originally released by Touchstone Pictures starred Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams, Martin Short, B.D. Wong, and Keiran Culkin.
- In it, we follow George Banks (Steve Martin) as his daughter, Annie (Kimberly Williams), returns from Europe and announces her engagement to Bryan (George Newbern) whom she’s only known for a few months. While Bryan seems like a kind and stable partner, George feels like he is losing his little girl, and his protective instincts, financial worries, and emotional attachment become front and center in the comedic and heartfelt tale. These elements all build as the wedding becomes a lavish and expensive production put together by Franck (Martin Short), further overwhelming George.
- While reviews of the film were generally positive upon its debut, even though the then-timely Siskel & Ebert found themselves torn with Ebert praising the film and Siskel giving it the infamous thumbs down, fans have long adored the movie, leading to rebroadcasts like this one later this month and even a sequel, Father of the Bride 2.
- You can find out more about the history of the film thanks to our very own Bill Gowsell who takes a deeper dive into the Touchstone classics, and his look at Father of the Bride.
- Father of the Bride airs on The Wonderful World of Disney on Sunday, July 27th, at 8:30 PM ET.
- Coming up on Sunday, July 13th, you can also tune in to ABC at 9:00 PM for The Wonderful World of Disney as they air another 90s classic - The Sandlot.
