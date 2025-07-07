Disney Concerts Brings Us Live 90's R&B Classics With Newly Announced "Waiting to Exhale" Experience

The 90's film will come to musical life for all those in attendance

Disney Concerts has announced a very special new concert, of which the specifics are still a bit scarce, promising a live experience based on the film, Waiting to Exhale.

Disney Concerts has announced a new concert based on the 1995 film, Waiting to Exhale.

The film, originally released by 20th Century Fox, is a romantic comedy/drama that starred Whitney Houston and Disney Legend Angela Bassett, with an original score by Babyface.

The music of the film, which is exclusively female Black artists, includes songs performed by Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Mary J. Blige, Brandy, and CeCe Winans, all of which reached the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The soundtrack itself reached the top of the Billboard 200 and was the Top R&B/Hip Hop Album in January 1996.

This makes the movie perfect fodder for what Disney Concerts describes as a “Live to Film" concert, which itself suggests that it will incorporate elements from the movie with live musical performances.

we don’t have specifics just yet, but in past Disney Concerts described this way, these can range from instrumental symphonies to multimedia productions with live vocalists and choirs. There is no debut date for the new concerts, or any locations that this show will be featured in outside of a timeline that will see it debut this Fall.

Songs from the Movie We Expect in the Concert:

While the film itself received mixed reviews from critics back in the 90s, it has become a cult-classic, with its soundtrack playing a key part in that.

As such, we expect to hear all the songs from the soundtrack (though not performed by the original artists) including: “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)" - Whitney Houston “Let it Flow" - Toni Braxton “Not Gon’ Cry" - Mary J. Blige “Sittin’ Up in My Room" - Brandy “Count on Me" - Whitney Houston, CeCe Winans

