Prada, Ooh, La-La: Lady Gaga Set for an Appearance in "The Devil Wears Prada 2"

Music icon Lady Gaga, who often is quite fashionable herself, will be making an appearance in the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

What’s Happening:

Variety reports The Devil Wears Prada 2

The multi-hypenate will be filming her appearance in the highly-anticipated sequel amid her ongoing Mayhem Ball Tour.

The production pit stop comes before Gaga is due to play Stockholm’s Avicii Arena on Sunday night.

. Although she also made a memorable cameo appearance in the second season of Netflix’s . Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are reprising their roles from the 2006 hit film

is expected to show Miranda Priestly (Streep) facing the decline of magazine publishing. Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Emily Charlton for help. Emily, played by Emily Blunt in the original film, has risen from stressed-out assistant to a powerful executive at a luxury brand. Joining the cast is Oscar-winner Kenneth Branagh, who’ll play the husband of Streep’s Miranda Priestly.

Other new additions

Talent is also returning behind the camera, with Aline Brosh McKenna once again writing the screenplay with David Frankel directing.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theaters on May 1st, 2026.

