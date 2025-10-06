There’s More Monsters and Weyland-Yutani “Alien” Connections in the Final Trailer for “Predator: Badlands”
The “Predator” franchise finally returns to theaters on November 7.
With the film’s release a month away, 20th Century Studios has released the final trailer for Predator: Badlands.
What’s Happening:
- The final trailer for Predator: Badlands is here, giving audiences another look at what to expect from the first Predator movie to make one of the title characters also the lead character.
- In the film, a young Predator outcast (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) teams with a synthetic being, Thia (Elle Fanning), while in the midst of a hunt on an incredibly dangerous planet.
- The trailer shows more of how this story centers on a Predator for the first time in the franchise, as we follow this young warrior in his quest for redemption.
- He’s not the only Predator in the film though, as the trailer underlines. Nor are Predators the only alien lifeform in Badlands, with even more lethal creatures shown in this trailer on the heels of glimpses in previously released footage.
- Fans are excited by this film connecting heavily to the Alien franchise via Thia, who is not just any android but a synthetic created by Weyland-Yutani, the company who play such a large role in the Alien films. Though 20th put out two Alien vs. Predator movies, those are generally not considered canon to the individual core Alien and Predator series, meaning Badlands is tying the two together in what is arguably a more notable manner for the first time.
- This trailer shows flashes of what appear to be other synthetics beyond Thia, including a large group of duplicates of the same male model and a second version of Thia’s model, also played by Fanning.
- Predator: Badlands is the third Predator movie in a row directed by Dan Trachtenberg – though the first to be released theatrically – following 2022’s live-action Prey and this year’s animated Predator: Killer of Killers, both of which debuted on Hulu.
- A new poster for the film was also released.
- Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX and premium screens everywhere.
