Disney’s Harry Potter? Company Acquires Movie and Ancillary Rights to “Impossible Creatures” Book Series

The first of five planned books from author Katherine Rundell have been released so far.

Disney is looking towards Impossible Creatures as their next big franchise, as they acquire the rights to the fantasy book series.

The Walt Disney Studios has acquired the rights to Katherine Rundell’s hit fantasy series, Impossible Creatures .

In 2024, Rundell was awarded both 'Author of The Year' and 'Children's Book of The Year' at The British Book Awards.

Set in the fantasy world of Gilmouria Archipelago, Impossible Creatures centers on a human boy, Christopher, discovering a world of magical creatures that have mysteriously begun to die. Christopher and a girl from this magical world, Mal, set out to save the creatures themselves.

Disney has secured both theatrical film and ancillary rights, meaning potential long term success could pave the way for theme park elements down the line, and obviously the merchandise potential is huge right out of the gate with just a single movie.

Rundell will be a big part of the adaptations, described by Disney as “central to the creative vision and development of the franchise." She will personally adapt the first two books into feature film screenplays under the Disney Live Action banner and produce the films alongside her creative partner, Charles Collier.

In addition, Rundell’s production company, Impossible Films will begin a first-look development relationship with Disney that includes all of Rundell’s current and upcoming literary properties.

Katherine Rundell: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be linking arms with Disney. It’s a privilege to be writing these screenplays and developing these first movies in the franchise together with Charles, my team at Impossible Films, and with the exceptional team at Disney. “I’m especially grateful to Bob Iger, whose enthusiasm after reading the book helped set this collaboration in motion, and to Alan Bergman and David Greenbaum for being incredible partners throughout this process. Our ambition is to build ‘Glimouria’ and Impossible Creatures into a spectacular series of films, so that we can entertain and inspire family audiences across the world."

“When I read Impossible Creatures, I knew it belonged here at Disney. I was immediately drawn into the vibrant world Katherine imagined and the possibilities of what we could do together with this story. Written by Katherine herself, these movies are in the best of hands with our Walt Disney Studios team, and I can’t wait to see this tale brought to the screen." Alan Bergman (Co-Chairman, Disney Entertainment, The Walt Disney Company) and David Greenbaum (President, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios): “Katherine Rundell has masterfully crafted a spectacular and immersive world with Impossible Creatures, and her vision is a perfect match for the Disney storytelling tradition. We are thrilled to collaborate with Katherine and Charles to bring this epic saga to life for audiences worldwide—it’s going to be an extraordinary adventure."