Old Flames and Second Chances: Hulu Orders High School Reunion Comedy Film “Never Change!”
The film is the latest in a long-lasting partnership between Hulu and American High.
A new original comedy film titled Never Change! is coming to Hulu from production company American High.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has announced Never Change! – a small-town reunion story with a hilariously unexpected twist.
- In 2005, the graduating class of North Meadows High School had their senior year cut short due to a disastrous tornado that wrecked half the school. Now in their mid-30s, they’re being forced to return home and finish high school once and for all. Old flames, second chances, hidden secrets, this is what nightmares are made of...
- The film is written by John Reynolds (Stranger Things, Search Party), based on a story by Reynolds and director Marty Schousboe (Joe Pera Talks with You, A Maine Movie).
- Filming is set to begin this year in Syracuse, NY on the American High campus and surrounding areas.
- This is the latest in a long line of comedies produced by American High for Hulu, following the likes of Summer of 69, Plan B, Crush, Prom Dates and more.
- Casting announcements have yet to be made for Never Change!
Those Were the Best Days of My Life:
- There’s a lot of fun comedy movies to be found on Hulu, but a recent favorite of mine has to be the raunchily-titled Summer of 69.
- The film stars SNL’s Chloe Fineman as a stripper who ends up becoming an unlikely friend and guide to a high school student looking to commit a deed that may or may not be referenced in the title.
- As you can expect, the film features a lot of raunchy sexual jokes and situations, but also has a lot of heart and is just pure fun.
- Our own Marshal Knight seems to have agreed with my sentiments, giving the film a glowing review.
More Hulu News and Reviews:
- TV Recap / Review - Trick or Treat with the Griffins in the "Family Guy" 2025 Halloween Special - "A Little Fright Music"
- Review: Frankie Quiñones Talks Past Flames, Acceptance and Carne Asada in New Hularious Stand-Up Special
- Singer Ne-Yo Discusses His Polyamorous Lifestyle in an All-New “IMPACT x Nightline"
- "The Kardashians" Return: Season 7 Trailer Gives First Look at New Family Drama
- Nikki Glaser's Next Comedy Special Coming to Hulu in 2026
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now