Old Flames and Second Chances: Hulu Orders High School Reunion Comedy Film “Never Change!”

The film is the latest in a long-lasting partnership between Hulu and American High.
A new original comedy film titled Never Change! is coming to Hulu from production company American High.

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu has announced Never Change! – a small-town reunion story with a hilariously unexpected twist.
  • In 2005, the graduating class of North Meadows High School had their senior year cut short due to a disastrous tornado that wrecked half the school. Now in their mid-30s, they’re being forced to return home and finish high school once and for all. Old flames, second chances, hidden secrets, this is what nightmares are made of...
  • The film is written by John Reynolds (Stranger Things, Search Party), based on a story by Reynolds and director Marty Schousboe (Joe Pera Talks with You, A Maine Movie).
  • Filming is set to begin this year in Syracuse, NY on the American High campus and surrounding areas.
  • This is the latest in a long line of comedies produced by American High for Hulu, following the likes of Summer of 69, Plan B, Crush, Prom Dates and more.
  • Casting announcements have yet to be made for Never Change!

Those Were the Best Days of My Life:

  • There’s a lot of fun comedy movies to be found on Hulu, but a recent favorite of mine has to be the raunchily-titled Summer of 69.
  • The film stars SNL’s Chloe Fineman as a stripper who ends up becoming an unlikely friend and guide to a high school student looking to commit a deed that may or may not be referenced in the title.
  • As you can expect, the film features a lot of raunchy sexual jokes and situations, but also has a lot of heart and is just pure fun.
  • Our own Marshal Knight seems to have agreed with my sentiments, giving the film a glowing review.

More Hulu News and Reviews:

