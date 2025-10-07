Old Flames and Second Chances: Hulu Orders High School Reunion Comedy Film “Never Change!”

The film is the latest in a long-lasting partnership between Hulu and American High.

A new original comedy film titled Never Change! is coming to Hulu from production company American High.

Hulu has announced Never Change! – a small-town reunion story with a hilariously unexpected twist.

– a small-town reunion story with a hilariously unexpected twist. In 2005, the graduating class of North Meadows High School had their senior year cut short due to a disastrous tornado that wrecked half the school. Now in their mid-30s, they’re being forced to return home and finish high school once and for all. Old flames, second chances, hidden secrets, this is what nightmares are made of...

The film is written by John Reynolds (Stranger Things, Search Party), based on a story by Reynolds and director Marty Schousboe (Joe Pera Talks with You, A Maine Movie).

Filming is set to begin this year in Syracuse, NY on the American High campus and surrounding areas.

This is the latest in a long line of comedies produced by American High for Hulu, following the likes of Summer of 69, Plan B, Crush, Prom Dates and more.

Casting announcements have yet to be made for Never Change!

There’s a lot of fun comedy movies to be found on Hulu, but a recent favorite of mine has to be the raunchily-titled Summer of 69 .

The film stars SNL's Chloe Fineman as a stripper who ends up becoming an unlikely friend and guide to a high school student looking to commit a deed that may or may not be referenced in the title.

’s Chloe Fineman as a stripper who ends up becoming an unlikely friend and guide to a high school student looking to commit a deed that may or may not be referenced in the title. As you can expect, the film features a lot of raunchy sexual jokes and situations, but also has a lot of heart and is just pure fun.

Our own Marshal Knight seems to have agreed with my sentiments, giving the film a glowing review

