Singer Ne-Yo Discusses His Polyamorous Lifestyle in an All-New “IMPACT x Nightline”

"IMPACT x Nightline – Ne-Yo: My Four Girlfriends" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Did you know that GRAMMY winner Ne-Yo has four girlfriends? If not, you’ll find out all about it in a brand-new edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline.

What’s Happening:

  • In this week’s edition of the streaming-exclusive docuseries, Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang sits down with singer Ne-Yo to discuss his polyamorous lifestyle as he navigates his relationships with four girlfriends.
  • The episode also features a Colorado throuple who share their polyamorous experience through a social media account called “Camp Throuple."
  • The episode comes to a close as cameras go inside a poly speed dating event.
  • Additional new interviews include the following:
    • Megan Ryte, ABC News contributor
    • Karley Sciortino, former columnist for Vogue
    • Rachel Wright, licensed marriage and family therapist
  • IMPACT x Nightline – Ne-Yo: My Four Girlfriends is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

More Hulu News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now