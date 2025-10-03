Singer Ne-Yo Discusses His Polyamorous Lifestyle in an All-New “IMPACT x Nightline”
"IMPACT x Nightline – Ne-Yo: My Four Girlfriends" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
Did you know that GRAMMY winner Ne-Yo has four girlfriends? If not, you’ll find out all about it in a brand-new edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline.
What’s Happening:
- In this week’s edition of the streaming-exclusive docuseries, Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang sits down with singer Ne-Yo to discuss his polyamorous lifestyle as he navigates his relationships with four girlfriends.
- The episode also features a Colorado throuple who share their polyamorous experience through a social media account called “Camp Throuple."
- The episode comes to a close as cameras go inside a poly speed dating event.
- Additional new interviews include the following:
- Megan Ryte, ABC News contributor
- Karley Sciortino, former columnist for Vogue
- Rachel Wright, licensed marriage and family therapist
