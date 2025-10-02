Date and Title Revealed for "Eternals" Star Kumail Nanjiani's Hularious Return to Stand-Up Comedy

Back in February, we learned that Kumail Nanjiani– one of the stars of Marvel Studios’ 2021 feature film Eternals– would be getting his own stand-up comedy special on Hulu. And today, Hulu revealed the special’s title and release date.

What’s happening:

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts had its title and release date– Friday, December 19th– revealed by Hulu today.

had its title and release date– Friday, December 19th– revealed by Hulu today. This is the first standup comedy special for Kumail Nanjiani in over a decade. While there’s no trailer yet for Night Thoughts , you can see a clip from a previous special below.

, you can see a clip from a previous special below. While taking a decade-long hiatus from standup, Nanjiani starred in movies like The Big Sick (which he also co-wrote with his wife Emily V. Gordon), The LEGO Ninjago Movie, Stuber, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, History of the World: Part II, and the aforementioned Eternals. He has also guest-starred on numerous television series such as Bob’s Burgers, Poker Face, Only Murders In the Building, Krapopolis, The Boys, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Simpsons, Murderville, and The Twilight Zone. HBO viewers will also remember him as his regular character Dinesh on Silicon Valley.

In 2024 Hulu launched its “Hularious" brand of stand-up comedy specials, which has been going strong for over a year with comedians like Atsuko Okatsuka, Bill Burr, Ilana Glazer, Jim Gaffigan, Roy Wood Jr., and more.

More Kumail Nanjiani News:

The actor and comedian will be co-starring in a new pilot for FX entitled Very Young Frankenstein , which will be directed by Taika Waititi and inspired by Mel Brooks’s 1970s comedy classic Young Frankenstein .

, which will be directed by Taika Waititi and inspired by Mel Brooks’s 1970s comedy classic . Kumail appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this past Tuesday while the show is recording in Brooklyn, NY.

this past Tuesday while the show is recording in Brooklyn, NY. Check out the news post from when we first learned that Nanjiani would be getting his own Hulu comedy special