FX Officially Orders "Very Young Frankenstein" Pilot, Further Casting Revealed Including Zach Galifianakis and More
I may need a sedagive from all this Mel Brooks excitement.
Back in June, we learned about a pilot being developed for the Disney-owned FX Network entitled Very Young Frankenstein, inspired by the beloved 1974 Mel Brooks parody Young Frankenstein. And now, FX has officially ordered a pilot episode for the series, and we’ve learned of some additional casting for the show.
What’s happening:
- According to Deadline, a pilot episode for a new FX series entitled Very Young Frankenstein will officially go into production from several creative veterans of FX’s What We Do In the Shadows.
- Taika Waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder) will direct the pilot, with Stefani Robinson (Atlanta) serving as writer and showrunner and Garrett Basch (Next Goal Wins) producing.
- While actor Cary Elwes (Robin Hood: Men In Tights) was already reported to be involved (also by Deadline) earlier this month, we now have a better idea of who is filling out the rest of the cast: Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Dolly Wells (BBC One’s Dracula), Spencer House (Netflix’s Space Force), and Nikki Crawford (Tracker).
- It’s been a big month for the 99-year-old Mel Brooks, with the long-awaited sequel to Spaceballs having just entered into production as well.
- While Brooks’s direct involvement with Very Young Frankenstein isn’t clear, his producing partner on projects like History of the World, Part 2 and the Spaceballs sequel– Kevin Salter– will be credited as an executive producer.
Previous Mel Brooks News:
- We first learned about Very Young Frankenstein’s pilot being in development back in July.
- Actor Cary Elwes was first reported to be involved with the project at the beginning of September.
- As production begins on the Spaceballs sequel, the cast and crew shared a hilarious table read photo parodying the one Lucasfilm released ahead of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.