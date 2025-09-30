FX Officially Orders "Very Young Frankenstein" Pilot, Further Casting Revealed Including Zach Galifianakis and More

Back in June, we learned about a pilot being developed for the Disney-owned FX Network entitled Very Young Frankenstein, inspired by the beloved 1974 Mel Brooks parody Young Frankenstein. And now, FX has officially ordered a pilot episode for the series, and we’ve learned of some additional casting for the show.

What’s happening:

According to Deadline , a pilot episode for a new FX series entitled Very Young Frankenstein will officially go into production from several creative veterans of FX’s What We Do In the Shadows .

, a pilot episode for a new FX series entitled will officially go into production from several creative veterans of FX’s . Taika Waititi ( Thor: Love and Thunder ) will direct the pilot, with Stefani Robinson ( Atlanta ) serving as writer and showrunner and Garrett Basch ( Next Goal Wins ) producing.

) will direct the pilot, with Stefani Robinson ( ) serving as writer and showrunner and Garrett Basch ( ) producing. While actor Cary Elwes (Robin Hood: Men In Tights) was already reported to be involved (also by Deadline) earlier this month, we now have a better idea of who is filling out the rest of the cast: Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Dolly Wells (BBC One’s Dracula), Spencer House (Netflix’s Space Force), and Nikki Crawford (Tracker).

It’s been a big month for the 99-year-old Mel Brooks, with the long-awaited sequel to Spaceballs having just entered into production as well.

While Brooks’s direct involvement with Very Young Frankenstein isn’t clear, his producing partner on projects like History of the World, Part 2 and the Spaceballs sequel– Kevin Salter– will be credited as an executive producer.

Previous Mel Brooks News: