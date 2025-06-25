Puttin' on the Ritz Once Again: “Very Young Frankenstein” Pilot in Development at FX

A pilot for a prequel to Mel Brooks' classic 1974 film "Young Frankenstein" is in development!

Mel Brooks fans are eating well this month! Following the first teaser for the long-awaited Spaceballs sequel, we now have news of a Young Frankenstein prequel series in development at FX.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Young Frankenstein , is close to getting a pilot order at FX.

, is close to getting a pilot order at FX. Set to be titled Very Young Frankenstein , the project has received Brooks’ blessing, and will serve as executive producer alongside creatives from another FX series, What We Do in the Shadows .

, the project has received Brooks’ blessing, and will serve as executive producer alongside creatives from another FX series, . Stefani Robinson would serve as writer and showrunner, while Taika Waititi would direct the pilot. Also involved are Garrett Basch, Brooks’ producing partner Kevin Salter and Young Frankenstein producer Michael Gruskoff.

producer Michael Gruskoff. Here’s how the plot has been described: “Inspired by Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein . Previously, on What We Do in the Shadows , Colin Robinson, a main character in the series, was turned into a baby who had to grow up all over again. Whether or not the show creatives have something similar in mind for Very Young Frankenstein is unknown."

. Previously, on , Colin Robinson, a main character in the series, was turned into a baby who had to grow up all over again. Whether or not the show creatives have something similar in mind for is unknown." The original film is an iconic parody of horror films, and starred Gene Wilder as Frederick Frankenstein, grandson of mad scientist Victor Frankenstein.

Young Frankenstein also starred Peter Boyle as the monster, Marty Feldman as Igor, Cloris Leachman as Frau Blücher, Madeline Kahn as Frederick’s fiancée, Elizabeth, and Teri Garr as Inga, among many others. Brooks played multiple characters, including voicing Victor Frankenstein.

The MBCU: Mel Brooks Cinematic Universe

If the Very Young Frankenstein pilot moves forward to series, it will be the latest in a string of reboots and sequels to classic Mel Brooks films.

pilot moves forward to series, it will be the latest in a string of reboots and sequels to classic Mel Brooks films. History of the World, Part 1 got a Part 2 sequel series Hulu

got a The sci-fi parody film Spaceballs is getting a sequel film in 2027, which will see Brooks reprise his roles alongside other returning cast members Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis.

I told you we’d be back pic.twitter.com/RnoklPqBX6 — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) June 12, 2025

