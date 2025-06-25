“Grey’s Anatomy” Star Scott Speedman Set for Lead Role of ABC's “RJ Decker” Drama Pilot

If picked up, Speedman will star as a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-convict who turns a new leaf as a private investigator.
Grey’s Anatomy star Scott Speedman has been tapped for the lead role in ABC’s new drama pilot, RJ Decker.

  • Deadline reports that Speedman will play the title character in ABC’s new drama pilot, RJ Decker, which was crafted by Elementary creator Rob Doherty and based on Carl Hiaasen’s 1987 novel Double Whammy.
  • This casting expands Speedman’s relationship with ABC and 20th Television, where he has played Nick Marsh on Grey’s Anatomy since season 18.
  • If RJ Decker goes to series, the plan is reportedly for Speedman to be able to do both series.
  • RJ Decker focuses on the titular disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-convict (Speedman), who starts a new life as a private investigator in South Florida. Set to take on cases that range from odd to bizarre, he will use the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a mysterious woman to solve them. Throughout the series, the mysterious woman could be his greatest help or his ticket back to prison.
  • The new pilot – ABC’s first of the year – is consistent with the network’s one to three spring pilot pickups for midseason even though it falls out of traditional pilot season.
  • Paul McGuigan is set to direct the series.

