“Grey’s Anatomy” Star Scott Speedman Set for Lead Role of ABC's “RJ Decker” Drama Pilot
If picked up, Speedman will star as a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-convict who turns a new leaf as a private investigator.
Grey’s Anatomy star Scott Speedman has been tapped for the lead role in ABC’s new drama pilot, RJ Decker.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Speedman will play the title character in ABC’s new drama pilot, RJ Decker, which was crafted by Elementary creator Rob Doherty and based on Carl Hiaasen’s 1987 novel Double Whammy.
- This casting expands Speedman’s relationship with ABC and 20th Television, where he has played Nick Marsh on Grey’s Anatomy since season 18.
- If RJ Decker goes to series, the plan is reportedly for Speedman to be able to do both series.
- RJ Decker focuses on the titular disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-convict (Speedman), who starts a new life as a private investigator in South Florida. Set to take on cases that range from odd to bizarre, he will use the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a mysterious woman to solve them. Throughout the series, the mysterious woman could be his greatest help or his ticket back to prison.
- The new pilot – ABC’s first of the year – is consistent with the network’s one to three spring pilot pickups for midseason even though it falls out of traditional pilot season.
- Paul McGuigan is set to direct the series.
But First, ABC’s Summer Season:
- Before we get to the new fall season of programming, there’s plenty of summer fun on ABC to keep viewers entertained.
- Jimmy Kimmel is taking the summer off, but the show continues with a slew of celebrity guest hosts – including Diego Luna, Anthony Anderson, Nicole Byer, Jelly Roll, and more.
- A longtime celebrity rivalry will be featured in the new season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, with Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel meeting once again on the competition show.
- More of the cast of the landmark tenth season of Bachelor in Paradise have been revealed – and these additions are sure to be… golden.
