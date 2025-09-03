Cary Elwes Joins FX’s "Very Young Frankenstein" Pilot

Cary Elwes is set to star in FX’s Very Young Frankenstein pilot, joining the Mel Brooks-inspired reboot.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, Cary Elwes has joined the cast of FX's Very Young Frankenstein pilot. He is expected to portray the President of the United States.

Very Young Frankenstein takes inspiration from Mel Brooks' 1974 comedy classic Young Frankenstein. Brooks is on board as an executive producer, joined by Stefani Robinson as writer and showrunner, Taika Waititi directing the pilot, and Garrett Basch also serving as executive producer.

takes inspiration from Mel Brooks’ 1974 comedy classic . Brooks is on board as an executive producer, joined by Stefani Robinson as writer and showrunner, Taika Waititi directing the pilot, and Garrett Basch also serving as executive producer. Details regarding the plot are currently under wraps.

About Young Frankenstein:

Young Frankenstein (1974) is a horror-comedy parody inspired by Mary Shelley's Frankenstein.

(1974) is a horror-comedy parody inspired by Mary Shelley’s . Gene Wilder co-wrote the screenplay with Mel Brooks and starred as Frederick Frankenstein, the grandson of Victor Frankenstein.

Frederick pronounces the family name “Fronkensteen" to distance himself from his infamous ancestor.

The story follows Frederick inheriting Victor’s Transylvania castle and, with Igor, attempting to redeem the family name by creating a new monster.

The pilot reunites Cary Elwes with executive producer Mel Brooks; they previously collaborated on Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993).

(1993). Iconic original cast included Peter Boyle, Marty Feldman, Cloris Leachman, Madeline Kahn, Teri Garr, and Mel Brooks voicing multiple characters.

More FX News:

