“Deli Boys” Season 2 Set to Deliver More Chaos

The brothers dive back into their Baba’s criminal empire, and new characters are ready to stir the pot.

Deli Boys has been renewed for a second season and is welcoming Fred Armisen as a new series regular to the cast.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline Deli Boys has been renewed and will be returning to Hulu for season 2.

has been renewed and will be returning to Hulu for season 2. Fred Armisen will also join Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan as part of the series regular cast.

Armisen takes on the role of a legendary gambling savant with a near-supernatural gift for reading people like cards. His casino empire spans the globe, with the crown jewel rooted in Philadelphia. Brilliant yet dangerously unhinged, he’s a high-stakes threat you don’t want to cross.

About Deli Boys:

Deli Boys centers on Mir and Raj Dar (Ali and Shaikh), two pampered Pakistani American brothers who lose everything and must confront their Baba’s (Iqbal Theba) hidden life of crime as they try to step into his underworld shoes. Jagannathan plays Naveeda “Lucky," Baba’s trusted confidante and a formidable crime boss auntie.

Deli Boys was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions.

was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions. The show was created by Onyx Collective back in 2022, and began filming in Chicago in January of 2024. The show began streaming in March 2025.

All 10 episodes of the series are available to stream on Hulu.

More Hulu News: