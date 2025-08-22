Bender's Rampage Begins: “Futurama” Debuts the Trailer for Its Lucky 13th Season
All 10 episodes of the popular animated series will drop at once on Hulu!
Hulu is going back to the future for a lucky 13th time by revealing the trailer for the latest season of Futurama.
What’s Happening:
- This season, Bender is rampaging out of control! A volcano is about to explode! Fry confronts a rival for Leela's love! And Dr. Zoidberg is rising up to heaven?! The excitement might be too much! You've been warned... it's an all-new season of Futurama!
- Marking a difference from previous seasons’ release strategies, this season will debut all 10 episodes at once on Monday, September 15th at 5:00 p.m. PT.
- Season 13 will also premiere on September 15th at 8/7c with two episodes weekly on FXX.
- The prior two seasons on Hulu premiered with one episode at launch and one new episode weekly.
- Futurama features the talented voice work of John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.
- First debuting way back in 1999 on Fox, Futurama was created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen.
- In addition to the new trailer above, an exciting poster for the new season features a giant Bender and an ad for Fulu, which surely can’t mean anything but Future Hulu?
- Get a look at some previously released first look images from Season 13 of Futurama here.
More Hulu News:
- Checking another animal off his list to document, National Geographic has shared the trailer for the new show, Dolphins Up Close with Bertie Gregory.
- Two British screen legends have joined the second season of Hulu’s racy Jilly Cooper adaptation, Rivals.
- Hulu is bringing Kristy Woodson Harvey's bestselling novel, The Summer of Songbirds, to life as a new dramatic series – promising summer nostalgia, lifelong friendship, and simmering secrets.
- Noah Hawley’s hit FX series Alien: Earth is captivating audiences worldwide, marking a stellar debut in its first six days of streaming.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now