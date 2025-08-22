Bender's Rampage Begins: “Futurama” Debuts the Trailer for Its Lucky 13th Season

All 10 episodes of the popular animated series will drop at once on Hulu!

Hulu is going back to the future for a lucky 13th time by revealing the trailer for the latest season of Futurama.

What’s Happening:

This season, Bender is rampaging out of control! A volcano is about to explode! Fry confronts a rival for Leela's love! And Dr. Zoidberg is rising up to heaven?! The excitement might be too much! You've been warned... it's an all-new season of Futurama !

! Marking a difference from previous seasons’ release strategies, this season will debut all 10 episodes at once on Monday, September 15th at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Season 13 will also premiere on September 15th at 8/7c with two episodes weekly on FXX.

The prior two seasons on Hulu premiered with one episode at launch and one new episode weekly.

Futurama features the talented voice work of John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.

First debuting way back in 1999 on Fox, Futurama was created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen.

was created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen. In addition to the new trailer above, an exciting poster for the new season features a giant Bender and an ad for Fulu, which surely can’t mean anything but Future Hulu?

Get a look at some previously released first look images from Season 13 of Futurama here

