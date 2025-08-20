Bertie Gregory Heads Back to the Water in New Trailer for "Dolphins Up Close" from Nat Geo
This time, Bertie Gregory is heading back into the water to see some dolphins up close, after documenting some sharks in a show earlier this year.
Checking another animal off his list to document, National Geographic has shared the trailer for the new show, Dolphins Up Close with Bertie Gregory.
What’s Happening:
- Fresh on the heels of an up-close Shark adventure, National Geographic has shared a new trailer for their upcoming new show, Dolphins Up Close with Bertie Gregory.
- In the new show, Bertie Gregory heads to the Azores, a remote island chain in the Atlantic Ocean. Surrounded by Europe’s largest marine protected area, these waters are a vital stop for migrating predators, drawn here by rich feeding grounds.
- It’s the perfect time for Bertie to capture a rare natural spectacle - when elusive predators unite to hunt dense shoals of fish called bait balls. But with unpredictable storms, filming won’t be easy. During his journey, Bertie also explores the region’s dark history of marine exploitation. By meeting an ex-whaler turned whale spotter, he discovers how the end of whaling transformed the Azores into a sanctuary, allowing marine life to return and delicate food chains to thrive.
- Take a look at the new trailer below.
Bertie Gregory’s Animal Adventures:
- Bertie Gregory is a British wildlife filmmaker, photographer, presenter, and National Geographic Explorer, celebrated for his immersive storytelling and groundbreaking cinematography in some of the world’s most extreme environments.
- As we already mentioned, he had a similar show earlier this year as part of SharkFest at Nat Geo, with Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory.
- Prior to that, we’ve also been treated to several shows on Disney+ and National Geographic, including Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, which brings viewers behind the scenes to extreme places - Antarctica, Zambia, Patagonia - to view wildlife, including the largest whale gathering ever captured.
- There was also Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory: A multi–Emmy Award–winning series that immerses audiences in encounters with elusive creatures across the globe, as well as Gregory’s involvement in Secrets of the Penguins, a three-part series for National Geographic where Gregory camped more than two months near an emperor penguin colony in Antarctica.
- Dolphins Up Close with Bertie Gregory arrives September 18th, 2025 at 9/8c on the National Geographic channel and it will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
